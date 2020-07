Amenities

dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Very nice one bedroom apartment located on Jefferson Street. Unit features, newer appliances, dishwasher, great cabinets, new floors, great built in’s and so much more. Also featuring, laundry in the building. All located minutes from restaurants, shopping, Parks, NYC Bus transportation, the NJ Light Rail and The Hoboken Path!!! Sorry, no dogs.