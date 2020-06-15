455 5TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

One of a kind Duplex Apt , in midtown Hoboken. Modern open kitchen with breakfast bar to spacious living room / dining area, with DW, Microwave, Fridge and Gas Oven Range - lots of windows gives this apt a great light - HWF throughout - 1/2 bath and Washer Dryer and coat closet on first floor, the upstairs, 2nd floor has 2 good size bedrooms, 2 full Bath and a private Balcony - good closet space and Central Air - close to transportation, shops and parks, beautiful Apt approx 1400sqft - avail. Aug. 1st for video tour text 201-988-9959