Hoboken, NJ
455 5TH ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

455 5TH ST

455 5th St · No Longer Available
Location

455 5th St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One of a kind Duplex Apt , in midtown Hoboken. Modern open kitchen with breakfast bar to spacious living room / dining area, with DW, Microwave, Fridge and Gas Oven Range - lots of windows gives this apt a great light - HWF throughout - 1/2 bath and Washer Dryer and coat closet on first floor, the upstairs, 2nd floor has 2 good size bedrooms, 2 full Bath and a private Balcony - good closet space and Central Air - close to transportation, shops and parks, beautiful Apt approx 1400sqft - avail. Aug. 1st for video tour text 201-988-9959

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 5TH ST have any available units?
455 5TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
What amenities does 455 5TH ST have?
Some of 455 5TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 5TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
455 5TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 5TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 455 5TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 455 5TH ST offer parking?
No, 455 5TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 455 5TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 5TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 5TH ST have a pool?
No, 455 5TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 455 5TH ST have accessible units?
No, 455 5TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 455 5TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 455 5TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 455 5TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 455 5TH ST has units with air conditioning.
