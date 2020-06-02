336 BLOOMFIELD ST

Amenities
***PENDING LEASE*** Welcome to the picture perfect apartment loaded with brownstone charm, modern conveniences and custom storage in every possible corner. This 1 bedroom plus den, 1.5 bathroom condo on prestigious Bloomfield St. is steps from Washington St., Church Sq Park and public and private schools. Only a short flight of stairs up, this 2nd floor gut renovated condo rental features 9' high ceiling with recessed lights, decorative fireplace with exposed brick, central A/C, massive granite/stainless steel kitchen (incl a dishwasher), custom wooden blinds, high-end bathrooms, and an unbelievable amount of custom storage. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with Elfa shelving, more custom built ins, wall sconces and in unit laundry. Den has a window and its own half bath-- use as office, guest room or nursery. Just one block to Hoboken's best restaurants, shopping, parks and 5 min walk to PATH, this is the urban oasis you have been waiting for. Available August 1, or earlier in July. No smokers or pets please. 1 month broker fee paid by tenant.