336 BLOOMFIELD ST

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***PENDING LEASE*** Welcome to the picture perfect apartment loaded with brownstone charm, modern conveniences and custom storage in every possible corner. This 1 bedroom plus den, 1.5 bathroom condo on prestigious Bloomfield St. is steps from Washington St., Church Sq Park and public and private schools. Only a short flight of stairs up, this 2nd floor gut renovated condo rental features 9' high ceiling with recessed lights, decorative fireplace with exposed brick, central A/C, massive granite/stainless steel kitchen (incl a dishwasher), custom wooden blinds, high-end bathrooms, and an unbelievable amount of custom storage. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with Elfa shelving, more custom built ins, wall sconces and in unit laundry. Den has a window and its own half bath-- use as office, guest room or nursery. Just one block to Hoboken's best restaurants, shopping, parks and 5 min walk to PATH, this is the urban oasis you have been waiting for. Available August 1, or earlier in July. No smokers or pets please. 1 month broker fee paid by tenant.