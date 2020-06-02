All apartments in Hoboken
336 BLOOMFIELD ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

336 BLOOMFIELD ST

336 Bloomfield Street · (862) 208-2287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

336 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***PENDING LEASE*** Welcome to the picture perfect apartment loaded with brownstone charm, modern conveniences and custom storage in every possible corner. This 1 bedroom plus den, 1.5 bathroom condo on prestigious Bloomfield St. is steps from Washington St., Church Sq Park and public and private schools. Only a short flight of stairs up, this 2nd floor gut renovated condo rental features 9' high ceiling with recessed lights, decorative fireplace with exposed brick, central A/C, massive granite/stainless steel kitchen (incl a dishwasher), custom wooden blinds, high-end bathrooms, and an unbelievable amount of custom storage. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet with Elfa shelving, more custom built ins, wall sconces and in unit laundry. Den has a window and its own half bath-- use as office, guest room or nursery. Just one block to Hoboken's best restaurants, shopping, parks and 5 min walk to PATH, this is the urban oasis you have been waiting for. Available August 1, or earlier in July. No smokers or pets please. 1 month broker fee paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 BLOOMFIELD ST have any available units?
336 BLOOMFIELD ST has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 336 BLOOMFIELD ST have?
Some of 336 BLOOMFIELD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 BLOOMFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
336 BLOOMFIELD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 BLOOMFIELD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 BLOOMFIELD ST is pet friendly.
Does 336 BLOOMFIELD ST offer parking?
No, 336 BLOOMFIELD ST does not offer parking.
Does 336 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 BLOOMFIELD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 BLOOMFIELD ST have a pool?
No, 336 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have a pool.
Does 336 BLOOMFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 336 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 336 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 BLOOMFIELD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 336 BLOOMFIELD ST has units with air conditioning.
