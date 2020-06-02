All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

327 ADAMS ST

327 Adams Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

327 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5R · Avail. now

$3,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in the Heart of Hoboken, 327 Adams is where nostalgic charm meets modern finishes. Rent out this newly gut renovated apartment complete with AC central, washer dryer combo, exposed brick, high ceilings, out door deck, solid wood flooring, custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, Kohler fixtures and storage. Conveniently located a few blocks from Church Square Park, local eateries and access to Path Train and NJ Transit buses, 327 Adams is an ideal place for commuters who enjoy neighborhood living. This is a No Fee rental. **Please note: photos may be of different units, but all units have similar layouts.** Must wear masks and glove for showings, tenant occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 ADAMS ST have any available units?
327 ADAMS ST has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 327 ADAMS ST have?
Some of 327 ADAMS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 ADAMS ST currently offering any rent specials?
327 ADAMS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 ADAMS ST pet-friendly?
No, 327 ADAMS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 327 ADAMS ST offer parking?
No, 327 ADAMS ST does not offer parking.
Does 327 ADAMS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 ADAMS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 ADAMS ST have a pool?
No, 327 ADAMS ST does not have a pool.
Does 327 ADAMS ST have accessible units?
No, 327 ADAMS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 327 ADAMS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 327 ADAMS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 327 ADAMS ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 327 ADAMS ST has units with air conditioning.
