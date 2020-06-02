327 ADAMS ST

Amenities

Located in the Heart of Hoboken, 327 Adams is where nostalgic charm meets modern finishes. Rent out this newly gut renovated apartment complete with AC central, washer dryer combo, exposed brick, high ceilings, out door deck, solid wood flooring, custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, Kohler fixtures and storage. Conveniently located a few blocks from Church Square Park, local eateries and access to Path Train and NJ Transit buses, 327 Adams is an ideal place for commuters who enjoy neighborhood living. This is a No Fee rental. **Please note: photos may be of different units, but all units have similar layouts.** Must wear masks and glove for showings, tenant occupied.