Very nice 2 bedroom apartment in downtown Hudson Street condo building. This very bright top floor unit has hardwood floors throughout. Both bedrooms are separate and have windows, Beautiful Living room is three windows wide and boasts a wood burning fireplace. Close to PATH and buses as well as Stevens Park and all the Pier Park's. Eclectic neighborhood has many fine restaurants and pubs. Laundry facilities and extra storage in building. Living room furniture available for sale.