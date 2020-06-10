314 MONROE ST

Amenities

No Broker Fee & No Security Deposit Option. Pet Friendly!! Virtual Tour Available! Tenant Must Take Virtual Tours Prior to Showing here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AZp2AzxUKPM Come tour this downtown 2 Bedroom unit in the heart of Hoboken with outdoor space! This unit features Central AC, Washer/Dryer in unit, hardwood floors throughout, and tall windows that fill the space with natural light in each bedroom. The bedrooms are spacious with a large closets and plenty of room for storage. The living room is a great space for entertaining and gatherings. Parking is available on the street and rental parking is available nearby. This home is around the corner from local shops, restaurants, and parks. Just a short walk to the PATH/NJ Transit station, the NYC Bus, and the Ferry. Don't miss out on this perfect home - book your showing today! Virtual Tour Available!