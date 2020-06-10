All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM

314 MONROE ST

314 Monroe St · (201) 396-8447
Location

314 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
No Broker Fee & No Security Deposit Option. Pet Friendly!! Virtual Tour Available! Tenant Must Take Virtual Tours Prior to Showing here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AZp2AzxUKPM Come tour this downtown 2 Bedroom unit in the heart of Hoboken with outdoor space! This unit features Central AC, Washer/Dryer in unit, hardwood floors throughout, and tall windows that fill the space with natural light in each bedroom. The bedrooms are spacious with a large closets and plenty of room for storage. The living room is a great space for entertaining and gatherings. Parking is available on the street and rental parking is available nearby. This home is around the corner from local shops, restaurants, and parks. Just a short walk to the PATH/NJ Transit station, the NYC Bus, and the Ferry. Don't miss out on this perfect home - book your showing today! Virtual Tour Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 MONROE ST have any available units?
314 MONROE ST has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 MONROE ST have?
Some of 314 MONROE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 MONROE ST currently offering any rent specials?
314 MONROE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 MONROE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 MONROE ST is pet friendly.
Does 314 MONROE ST offer parking?
Yes, 314 MONROE ST does offer parking.
Does 314 MONROE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 314 MONROE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 MONROE ST have a pool?
No, 314 MONROE ST does not have a pool.
Does 314 MONROE ST have accessible units?
No, 314 MONROE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 314 MONROE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 314 MONROE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 314 MONROE ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 314 MONROE ST has units with air conditioning.
