Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

FULL FEE PAID -LAST MONTH FREE-RHINO INSURANCE AVAILABLE! Available 8/1 -Recently upgraded with new floors and SS appliances. This apartment is both affordable and great starter apartment with common free w/d in hallway. Stainless appliances. Equal bedrooms w/2 A/C units. open style Living-room kitchen w window A/C unit. Hot water baseboard. Heat/HW paid quarterly to LL. Renovated Bathroom. Next door municipal parking. Space may be available. check w/Hoboken Parking Authority.