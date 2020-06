Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

STUDENTS WELCOME! FABULOUS SHARE! NO BROKER FEE! Beautifully renovated 5BR/2BTH apartment with laundry in unit! Great downtown location. Apartment features 5 private bedrooms - all with windows and closets. Separate kitchen has new stainless appliances and granite counters. Convenient to everything Hoboken has to offer! MUST BE SEEN TO BE APPRECIATED! 1st month rent is FREE if apartment is rented for June 1st 2020.