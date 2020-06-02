All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 216 10TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
216 10TH ST
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:11 PM

216 10TH ST

216 10th Street · (201) 420-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
North East Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

216 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful and FULLY RENOVATED, old world charm, 1200 sq. ft. 2.5 Bed/1 Bath apartment. This fantastic, freshly painted, railroad style unit, features a brand new kitchen, with stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, tile back splash, over 11 windows, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, great closets, on-site laundry facility, private patio & so much more. Great for a couple or a person who needs office space, layout may not be suitable for roommates. Heat/hot water is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 10TH ST have any available units?
216 10TH ST has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 10TH ST have?
Some of 216 10TH ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 10TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
216 10TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 10TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 216 10TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 216 10TH ST offer parking?
No, 216 10TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 216 10TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 10TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 10TH ST have a pool?
No, 216 10TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 216 10TH ST have accessible units?
No, 216 10TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 216 10TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 10TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 10TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 10TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 216 10TH ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Juliana
600 Jackson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity