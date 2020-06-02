216 10TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful and FULLY RENOVATED, old world charm, 1200 sq. ft. 2.5 Bed/1 Bath apartment. This fantastic, freshly painted, railroad style unit, features a brand new kitchen, with stainless appliances, granite counter-tops, tile back splash, over 11 windows, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, great closets, on-site laundry facility, private patio & so much more. Great for a couple or a person who needs office space, layout may not be suitable for roommates. Heat/hot water is included in the rent.