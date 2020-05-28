All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

211 14TH ST

211 Fourteenth St · (862) 208-2287
Location

211 Fourteenth St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4R · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Amenities

The best value in Hoboken in a prime location! This 2 bed 1 bath top floor unit boasts original architectural details including exposed brick walls, stained glass, 2 skylights, and 2 original decorative fireplaces. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings with ceiling fans, and double pane windows in every room. On opposite ends of the unit are the 2 bedrooms with great closet space, perfect for roommates! Adding to the appeal is the common landscaped backyard and BBQ area. Shared washer/dryer and large storage space in the basement. NYC/PATH bus 1 block away, 3 blocks to the ferry. Trader Joe's just a block away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 14TH ST have any available units?
211 14TH ST has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 14TH ST have?
Some of 211 14TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 14TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
211 14TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 14TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 211 14TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 211 14TH ST offer parking?
No, 211 14TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 211 14TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 14TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 14TH ST have a pool?
No, 211 14TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 211 14TH ST have accessible units?
No, 211 14TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 211 14TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 14TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 14TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 14TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
