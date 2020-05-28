211 14TH ST

Amenities

The best value in Hoboken in a prime location! This 2 bed 1 bath top floor unit boasts original architectural details including exposed brick walls, stained glass, 2 skylights, and 2 original decorative fireplaces. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings with ceiling fans, and double pane windows in every room. On opposite ends of the unit are the 2 bedrooms with great closet space, perfect for roommates! Adding to the appeal is the common landscaped backyard and BBQ area. Shared washer/dryer and large storage space in the basement. NYC/PATH bus 1 block away, 3 blocks to the ferry. Trader Joe's just a block away!