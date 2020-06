Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher extra storage microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

It's all about location. Want to be mins away from the Hoboken Path. 2nd and Park is conveniently located to close to the waterfront. Take a nice stroll along the promenade. Need more space? Rent out this 1 bed plus den or office. Make ithis into a guest room, study or extra storage. Huge bedroom, tons of space. And yes it does have a stack-able washer/dryer combo. Call today for a private showing.