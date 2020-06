Amenities

Fantastic 1 bedroom 1 bath with Central Air! Property is in great shape featuring hardwood floors, appliances in good shape, shared laundry right outside the door and a private entrance. The property is a basement apartment so light is not great but the high ceilings and open layout makes it feel spacious. Great location, close to Path station, bus stop, parks and all of the convenience of downtown Hoboken! July 1st or sooner move in No Pets 1 Month Broker Fee