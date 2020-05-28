All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 162 7TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
162 7TH ST
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:22 AM

162 7TH ST

162 7th Street · (201) 792-7601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southeast Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

162 7th Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
162 7th; a home fully remodeled from top to bottom with upmost quality finishes, workmanship, & exquisite taste. Sparing no expense, this home features sound proof spray insulation, new roof, wide plank solid white oak heated floors throughout, custom molding, solid white oak doors, new Anderson 50yr self-tilting windows w/ special see through screens, recessed led lighting, fanimation fans,custom Roman black out window shades, state of the art kitchen w/ custom solid cabinetry, quartz counters & viking appliances; bathrooms feature imported Italian Calcutta, grohe fixtures, rain head showers, custom glass shower doors & hand made teak vanities. Plus on demand hot water heater and boiler, 3 zone hvac. The backyard was designed by Hufnagel including a built in lynx grill, hand made Canadian gas self- igniting fire-pit, slate in patio, & cedar fence. In addition there is a separate caretakers quarters w/ full marble bath, Robern rosewood vanity, washer/ dryer, & custom kitchenette with Bertazzoni appliances. The facade has been stripped & re-pointed to the original brick, combined with custom railings and outdoor awning. This is a must see turn-key home located just 2 blocks from Washington St. in the heart of Hoboken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 7TH ST have any available units?
162 7TH ST has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 162 7TH ST have?
Some of 162 7TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 7TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
162 7TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 7TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 162 7TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 162 7TH ST offer parking?
No, 162 7TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 162 7TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 7TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 7TH ST have a pool?
No, 162 7TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 162 7TH ST have accessible units?
No, 162 7TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 162 7TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 7TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 7TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 162 7TH ST has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 162 7TH ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Observer Park
51 Garden St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Roosevelt
180 10th Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Rivington
1130 Grand St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity