162 7TH ST

162 7th; a home fully remodeled from top to bottom with upmost quality finishes, workmanship, & exquisite taste. Sparing no expense, this home features sound proof spray insulation, new roof, wide plank solid white oak heated floors throughout, custom molding, solid white oak doors, new Anderson 50yr self-tilting windows w/ special see through screens, recessed led lighting, fanimation fans,custom Roman black out window shades, state of the art kitchen w/ custom solid cabinetry, quartz counters & viking appliances; bathrooms feature imported Italian Calcutta, grohe fixtures, rain head showers, custom glass shower doors & hand made teak vanities. Plus on demand hot water heater and boiler, 3 zone hvac. The backyard was designed by Hufnagel including a built in lynx grill, hand made Canadian gas self- igniting fire-pit, slate in patio, & cedar fence. In addition there is a separate caretakers quarters w/ full marble bath, Robern rosewood vanity, washer/ dryer, & custom kitchenette with Bertazzoni appliances. The facade has been stripped & re-pointed to the original brick, combined with custom railings and outdoor awning. This is a must see turn-key home located just 2 blocks from Washington St. in the heart of Hoboken.