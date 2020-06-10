All apartments in Hoboken
1425 GARDEN ST

1425 Garden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
bike storage
Ultra chic and modern over sized one bedroom home with 1.5 bath in one of Hoboken's most exclusive landmark boutique buildings... Garden Street Lofts. Formerly a coconut warehouse & transformed into a state of the art, Leed Gold certified building with concrete sub floors and Quiet Rock insulation for additional soundproofing. Features 1050 sq. ft. of expansive living space, very high ceilings with a ton of natural light, a sleek Italian Valcucine kitchen, Viking refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, Viking range with vented hood, Viking wine cooler & gorgeous stone counter tops. The master suite sports a walk in closet with en suite bath... imported Zen soaking tub, Duravit sink & Lightolier sconce. Common rooftop with sweeping NYC views features planted green living space & resident’s area, Hudson River and full Hoboken views, filtered fresh air system, and private storage & bike room. This stunning residence also boasts a fabulous uptown location only a stones throw to the ferry and very close to all other modes of public transportation. Parking available for only $275/ month and must be transfered with the unit. Private storage and bike/stroller area included. Come...see...and fall in love.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 GARDEN ST have any available units?
1425 GARDEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
What amenities does 1425 GARDEN ST have?
Some of 1425 GARDEN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 GARDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1425 GARDEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 GARDEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 1425 GARDEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1425 GARDEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 1425 GARDEN ST does offer parking.
Does 1425 GARDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1425 GARDEN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 GARDEN ST have a pool?
No, 1425 GARDEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1425 GARDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 1425 GARDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 GARDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 GARDEN ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 GARDEN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 GARDEN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

