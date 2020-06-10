1425 GARDEN ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman elevator parking bike storage

Ultra chic and modern over sized one bedroom home with 1.5 bath in one of Hoboken's most exclusive landmark boutique buildings... Garden Street Lofts. Formerly a coconut warehouse & transformed into a state of the art, Leed Gold certified building with concrete sub floors and Quiet Rock insulation for additional soundproofing. Features 1050 sq. ft. of expansive living space, very high ceilings with a ton of natural light, a sleek Italian Valcucine kitchen, Viking refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, Viking range with vented hood, Viking wine cooler & gorgeous stone counter tops. The master suite sports a walk in closet with en suite bath... imported Zen soaking tub, Duravit sink & Lightolier sconce. Common rooftop with sweeping NYC views features planted green living space & resident’s area, Hudson River and full Hoboken views, filtered fresh air system, and private storage & bike room. This stunning residence also boasts a fabulous uptown location only a stones throw to the ferry and very close to all other modes of public transportation. Parking available for only $275/ month and must be transfered with the unit. Private storage and bike/stroller area included. Come...see...and fall in love.