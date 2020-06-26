1321 WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

SECURITY DEPOSIT FREE OPTION! Move into this lovely uptown top floor Washington Street 2 bedroom rental with NYC views. Features: hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room (12'x 15'), formal dining room or den (7' x 11'), kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, 2 bedrooms (11.4' X 11' / 11' x 7.4'), 1 full bathroom with tub, ample closets, central air and heat, laundry room in building, 5th floor of a walk up (4 flights of stairs), walking distance to the uptown Hoboken waterfront, shopping, restaurants, parks, pubs, public transportation, highways, and tunnels. Tenant responsible for paying their own utilities, street parking, paid parking lot across the street, NO PETS. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. To make this apartment yours: $2400 (1st months rent), SECURITY DEPOSIT FREE OPTION through Rhino, otherwise $3600 (security deposit), $2400 (broker fee), $50 (credit check per adult). If this unit does not suit you I have access to other Hudson County rental/sale properties. Serious inquiries only. Se habla Espanol.