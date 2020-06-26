All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:02 AM

1321 WASHINGTON ST

1321 Washington Street · (201) 396-8447
Location

1321 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit #5A · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
SECURITY DEPOSIT FREE OPTION! Move into this lovely uptown top floor Washington Street 2 bedroom rental with NYC views. Features: hardwood floors throughout, spacious living room (12'x 15'), formal dining room or den (7' x 11'), kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, 2 bedrooms (11.4' X 11' / 11' x 7.4'), 1 full bathroom with tub, ample closets, central air and heat, laundry room in building, 5th floor of a walk up (4 flights of stairs), walking distance to the uptown Hoboken waterfront, shopping, restaurants, parks, pubs, public transportation, highways, and tunnels. Tenant responsible for paying their own utilities, street parking, paid parking lot across the street, NO PETS. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. To make this apartment yours: $2400 (1st months rent), SECURITY DEPOSIT FREE OPTION through Rhino, otherwise $3600 (security deposit), $2400 (broker fee), $50 (credit check per adult). If this unit does not suit you I have access to other Hudson County rental/sale properties. Serious inquiries only. Se habla Espanol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
1321 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1321 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 1321 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1321 WASHINGTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 1321 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 1321 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 1321 WASHINGTON ST offers parking.
Does 1321 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 WASHINGTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 1321 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1321 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 1321 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1321 WASHINGTON ST has units with air conditioning.
