Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

120 JEFFERSON ST

120 Jefferson Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4L · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 Broker fee paid by Owner. No Security Deposit Option! Tenant Must Take Virtual Tours Prior to Showing here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BNED7msWsjC 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment in a great downtown Hoboken location, close to transportation! large kitchen with tile floors original wide plank hardwood floors in the living room & large bedroom, and updated bathroom! Entire top floor apartment invites lots of natural sunlight.. Landlord provides water, tenant pays all other utilities (separate utilities). Close to everything: light rail, PATH, NJ Transit bus & train, and ferry- Perfect for commuters! Pets allowed! Available 7/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 JEFFERSON ST have any available units?
120 JEFFERSON ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 JEFFERSON ST have?
Some of 120 JEFFERSON ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 JEFFERSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
120 JEFFERSON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 JEFFERSON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 JEFFERSON ST is pet friendly.
Does 120 JEFFERSON ST offer parking?
No, 120 JEFFERSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 120 JEFFERSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 JEFFERSON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 JEFFERSON ST have a pool?
No, 120 JEFFERSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 120 JEFFERSON ST have accessible units?
No, 120 JEFFERSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 120 JEFFERSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 JEFFERSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 JEFFERSON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 JEFFERSON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
