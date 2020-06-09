120 JEFFERSON ST

Amenities

1/2 Broker fee paid by Owner. No Security Deposit Option! Tenant Must Take Virtual Tours Prior to Showing here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BNED7msWsjC 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom apartment in a great downtown Hoboken location, close to transportation! large kitchen with tile floors original wide plank hardwood floors in the living room & large bedroom, and updated bathroom! Entire top floor apartment invites lots of natural sunlight.. Landlord provides water, tenant pays all other utilities (separate utilities). Close to everything: light rail, PATH, NJ Transit bus & train, and ferry- Perfect for commuters! Pets allowed! Available 7/1.