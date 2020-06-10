All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 15 2020

120 Jackson St 3

120 Jackson Street · (201) 822-1248
Location

120 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Gorgeous Luxury One Bed Apartment: Unique Building - Property Id: 103702

Welcome to this sheik 1 bedroom-1.5 bath apartment in downtown Hoboken on Jackson Street. Gourmet kitchen with SS Appliances, granite counters and breakfast bar. Dark oak hardwood floors thru-out. Rotunda living room with bay windows. Central Air. In-Unit Laundry. Modern bathroom plus extra half bath for guests. Bedroom with 2 closets and direct access to private terrace. Landscaped Common yard

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/103702
Property Id 103702

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5495292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

