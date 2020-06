Amenities

HUGE! 2 Bed and den apartment available on one of the prettiest streets in Hoboken. Heat, Hot water, Water included in rent. LARGE and OPEN layout. Enjoy tons of sunlight in through the ample and large windows. Apart from lots of closet space, the unit features a separate LARGE dressing area. Awesome home- Make it yours today! 1.5 Months security and 1 months rent as Broker fees apply.