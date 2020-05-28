1125 WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

Oversized 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit which includes an updated kitchen with Silestone counters, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. A glass block wall adds charm & character to this amazing unit. Party sized living/dining area with French doors that lead out to your rare private terrace overlooking Washington Street. Other features include crown molding, hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer and so much more. Steps to public transportation, shopping, parks and restaurants. This is a gorgeous home not to be missed!!! Available July 1.