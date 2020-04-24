All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1107 Washington St 5E

1107 Washington Street · (201) 822-1248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1107 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
North East Hoboken

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 5E · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Bed On Hoboken's Main Drag, Washington St - Property Id: 172527

Gorgeous and quiet 1 bedroom with a bonus loft located on Washington and 11th Street with laundry in unit! This apartment features a kitchen with modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and granite countertops. The open concept layout boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, and tons of natural light. The oversized rear facing bedroom easily accommodates a king-sized bedroom suite and features large his and her closets. Enjoy the luxury of a jetted tub, steam shower, and the convenience of abundant storage space plus laundry in unit.

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Jersey City real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172527
Property Id 172527

(RLNE5495210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Washington St 5E have any available units?
1107 Washington St 5E has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1107 Washington St 5E have?
Some of 1107 Washington St 5E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Washington St 5E currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Washington St 5E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Washington St 5E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Washington St 5E is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Washington St 5E offer parking?
No, 1107 Washington St 5E does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Washington St 5E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 Washington St 5E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Washington St 5E have a pool?
No, 1107 Washington St 5E does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Washington St 5E have accessible units?
No, 1107 Washington St 5E does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Washington St 5E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Washington St 5E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Washington St 5E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Washington St 5E does not have units with air conditioning.
