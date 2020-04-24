1107 Washington St 5E

Amenities

Gorgeous and quiet 1 bedroom with a bonus loft located on Washington and 11th Street with laundry in unit! This apartment features a kitchen with modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and granite countertops. The open concept layout boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, and tons of natural light. The oversized rear facing bedroom easily accommodates a king-sized bedroom suite and features large his and her closets. Enjoy the luxury of a jetted tub, steam shower, and the convenience of abundant storage space plus laundry in unit.



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken and Jersey City real estate. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. Mike Reichel and Dan Silverman work with Liberty Realty so that they can offer you access to the most extensive rental inventory. Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 525 Washington St. Hoboken, NJ 07030**

