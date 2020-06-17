All apartments in Belmar
408 16th Avenue

408 16th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

408 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ 07719
Belmar

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
wonderful location to enjoy Belmar year round. Home has been totally renovated with new everything including central air,set back with yard in front for grilling and chilling. Driveway shared but plenty of room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 16th Avenue have any available units?
408 16th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmar, NJ.
Is 408 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
408 16th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 408 16th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmar.
Does 408 16th Avenue offer parking?
No, 408 16th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 408 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 16th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 408 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 408 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 408 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 408 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 16th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 16th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 408 16th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
