wonderful location to enjoy Belmar year round. Home has been totally renovated with new everything including central air,set back with yard in front for grilling and chilling. Driveway shared but plenty of room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 16th Avenue have any available units?
408 16th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmar, NJ.
Is 408 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
408 16th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.