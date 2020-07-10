/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:31 PM
205 Apartments for rent in Belmar, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1807 Snyder Avenue
1807 Snyder Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great WINTER rental!! This one bedroom features an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher,a den/family room, a large bath with double sinks, a spacious open porch and a washer/dryer!! See it today!! Available 10/15/2020 - 5/01/2021 No smoking and
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1959 sqft
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available July 18 to 25, andAug. 15 to 31 WEEKLYLocated just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
217 3rd Avenue
217 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Enjoy August at the Jersey Shore in the popular town of Belmar. Enjoy living at this beautiful and convenient home . August THRU Labor Day available for $14000. Owner will consider weekly rental for $3300/week.
1 of 13
Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1202 B Street
1202 B Street, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
JULY RENTAL. This charming cottage is located just two block from the beach. Parking for 2-3 cars, central air, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gas cooking, outside shower, and microwave are included.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 8/29 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk and 9/18 to 10/31 for $13K. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
220 13th Avenue
220 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in beautiful Belmar. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in basement. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. Includes utilities and basic cable.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
218 3rd Avenue
218 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful home in the North end of Belmar. Available from August 1-August 15 at $3500 /week . Enjoy the life at Belmar and the Jersey Shore. This private home is on a very quiet street that is close to the beach and town.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1402 C Street
1402 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Summer rental! This gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath home is perfectly located! 3 blocks to the beach or 3 blocks to the shops and restaurants on Main Street! First floor offers an open floor plan with large living and dining areas, full bath and Beautiful
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
115 15th Avenue
115 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Desirable beach block !...spacious, pristine, stand alone family home...this home has 3 bedrooms with an expansive loft offering multiple options and 3 full bathrooms...
1 of 9
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
405 14th Avenue
405 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Less than three years young this detached back house has HWD floors, central AC, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, granite countertops, built in storage, private laundry facility and 2 car parking.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
507 15th Avenue
507 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Fabulous summer rental! Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath home with AC, washer, dryer, Front porch, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, outdoor shower, backyard and off street parking. Enjoy your summer in Belmar! Summer $1750 per week.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
413 15th Avenue
413 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - Available for month of September (9/1-9/30). Completely renovated & nicely furnished 2BR + den summer rental cottage with central a/c, off street parking & laundry in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Belmar
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
2 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,630
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Heights at Spring Lake, where you will find deluxe living around the corner from prestigious mansions and steps from the beach.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
310 Worthington Avenue
310 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spectacular Summer Rental - Totally renovated from top to bottom with the finest materials and craftsmanship - Professionally decorated - 'city meets Beach'' Dine on the 700sq.ft. wrap-around porch - Full finished basement - Flat screens throughout.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
615 5th Avenue
615 5th Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2140 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 615 5th Avenue in Avon-by-the-Sea. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
435 Lincoln Lane
435 Lincoln Ln, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$4,600
Adorable cottage available for summer rental, remainder of JULY $4,600 , AUGUST $4,600. One bedroom, living room, kitchen with all dishes etc., linens, washer dryer, basic cable TV, wifi, storage for bikes and beach chairs in garage, small yard area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1108 17th Avenue
1108 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome home to this newly renovated adorable sun filled house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the gorgeous NJ shore beaches. Home boasts a large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
501 Main Street
501 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Annual Rental in Avon-by-the-Sea! This is a pet friendly building and rent includes Heat ,Water and Cooking Gas.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
15 Stanton Place
15 Stanton Place, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely appointed duplex townhome in the most convenient part of Avon. Just a short distance to the bus, and Belmar or Bradley train stations. Walk to shops and restaurants, or the beautiful Avon beach. Asbury nightlife is 5 minutes away.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1422 Bay Plz
1422 Bay Plaza, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Remodeled single family home in a fantastic location in Wall Township. This two bedroom navy blue charmer was completely renovated from the studs in 2012 and is in immaculate condition.
Similar Pages
Belmar 1 BedroomsBelmar 2 BedroomsBelmar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelmar 3 BedroomsBelmar Apartments with Balcony
Belmar Apartments with GarageBelmar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmar Apartments with ParkingBelmar Apartments with PoolBelmar Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJ