Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:35 AM
121 Apartments for rent in Belmar, NJ
Belmar
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,685
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ocean Harbor Apartments, choose from a wide variety of unique and spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Belmar, New Jersey.
Belmar
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 7/25 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.
Belmar
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.
Belmar
2000 Ocean Avenue
2000 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Fabulous oceanfront summer rental available August for $45,000 .6 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths. Open floor plan on the second floor with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy the view on the oversize wraparound balcony. Located in the southern end of Belmar.
Belmar
315 14th Avenue
315 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Still searching for a summer rental? Here's your chance to scoop up this adorable 2 bed 1 bath renovated home. Less than 3 blocks to the beach! Includes off street parking in the driveway! Kitchen & bath both renovated recently. Laundry on site.
Belmar
220 13th Avenue
220 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in beautiful Belmar. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in basement. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. Includes utilities and basic cable.
Belmar
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING RENOVATED NOW,BUT WILL BE AVAIL. JULY 1ST
Belmar
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3600 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.
Belmar
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new
Belmar
204 16th Avenue
204 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
Summer Rental! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch was recently updated. It is located just over 1 block to the beach and boardwalk. There are 2 bedrooms, a den, an updated bathroom, and new flooring throughout. Enjoy the ocean breezes.
Belmar
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.
Belmar
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.
Belmar
204 5th Avenue
204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000; July $6,000, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000.
Belmar
319 12th Avenue
319 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Come see this beautiful WINTER RENTAL available 9/15-5/15. Meticulous and inviting, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is ready for you to move in. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, center island, tons of cabinet space and large pantry.
Belmar
612 12th Avenue
612 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Winter Rental offered 9/1/2020-5/15-2021 ! This absolutely beautiful custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is situated in the heart of Belmar. This house has it all. Updated open concept kitchen includes large center island with plenty of seating.
Belmar
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.
Belmar
318 16th Avenue
318 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
A must see! Totally redone. Brand new everything: new kitchen, new bathroom, new fixtures, new floors! ANNUAL RENTAL. 2 bedroom on first level of this 2 family home. Basement with washer and dryer.
Belmar
1202 B Street
1202 B Street, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
JULY RENTAL. This charming cottage is located just two block from the beach. Parking for 2-3 cars, central air, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gas cooking, outside shower, and microwave are included.
Belmar
408 16th Avenue
408 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
wonderful location to enjoy Belmar year round. Home has been totally renovated with new everything including central air,set back with yard in front for grilling and chilling. Driveway shared but plenty of room.
Belmar
204 S 10th Avenue
204 10th Ave, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$29,000
Summer Rental - 1 Block to Beach. Totally Renovated - 4 Bedroom Cottage - All New Granite Counters, Appliances, Bath, Central Air, Terrace,. Be First to Occupy and Enjoy Your Summer By the Beach. Available for Remainder of Season thru Labor Day.
Belmar
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
1959 sqft
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available Aug. 1 to 31Located just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.
Belmar
213 8th Avenue
213 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Spacious 4 Bedroom Colonial just 2 blocks to the Ocean. Room for a large family with 3 levels of living. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! 3 outdoor porches,outdoor shower and large yard for entertaining.Available for the MONTH OF JULY ONLY!.
Belmar
305 7th Avenue
305 7th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Month of July available for $20,000 !!Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental!Great Waterviews of Silver Lake and only 3 blocks to the Beach!! This very Spacious Home is in impeccable condition with huge Living room and eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining
Belmar
218 3rd Avenue
218 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful home in the North end of Belmar. Available from August 8-Sept 7 at $14,000.; or $3500 /week .August 29-Sept 7 is $4000. Owner prefers a 2 week minimum. Enjoy the life at Belmar and the Jersey Shore.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Belmar rentals listed on Apartment List is $9,930.
Some of the colleges located in the Belmar area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Belmar from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.
