106 Luxury Apartments for rent in Belmar, NJ
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
204 10th Avenue
204 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Monthly Summer Rental - 1 Block to Beach. Totally Renovated - 4 Bedroom Cottage - All New Granite Counters, Appliances, Bath, Central Air, Terrace,. Be First to Occupy and Enjoy The Best Part of This Summer By the Beach.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
2000 Ocean Avenue
2000 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Fabulous oceanfront summer rental available August for $45,000 .6 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths. Open floor plan on the second floor with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy the view on the oversize wraparound balcony. Located in the southern end of Belmar.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS DOWNLOADED NOW**GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING
Last updated May 19 at 07:00am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1710 B Street
1710 B Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
FULL SEASON SUMMER RENTAL - Single family cottage in a great location two blocks to beach in popular Belmar. This fully furnished home features a fantastic ocean breeze front porch, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms & one bathroom.
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
405 14th Avenue
405 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Less than three years young this detached back house has HWD floors, central AC, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, granite countertops, built in storage, private laundry facility and 2 car parking.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1000 B Street
1000 B Street, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Are you a responsible tenant looking for cleanliness and elegance at the shore? You're in luck! These owners are looking for tenants who appreciate their quiet, residential community. Available 8/1 - 9/8 for $14,000. 4 beach badges included.
Results within 1 mile of Belmar
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
500 Evergreen Avenue
500 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
2755 sqft
AUGUST RENTAL! Aug 3-31. 18K. Oversized Corner Lot, 3 story, 6 bedroom, 2.5 bath home only 4 BLOCKS TO OCEAN! Beautiful wrap-around front porch with outdoor seating and TV. Sleeps 10. Gas Fireplace. Large living room, kitchen and dining room.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
409 Burlington Avenue
409 Burlington Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Spend the Summer in Bradley Beach in this Renovated 4 bedroom 3 full bath, 2 1/2 bath residence, located in the desired south end of Bradley Beach.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
summer rental. Just a half a block to beach.... living room off kitchen. OR $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available Aug.21 to Labor Day. badges provided Available WINTER starting Sept.2020
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
205 Newark Avenue
205 Newark Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
FIRST TIME OFFERED.....Extraordinary Summer 2020 rental available September 1 to 15 = $22,500, property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ideally located in beautiful Spring Lake, within great proximity to everything that Spring Lake has to offer....
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
221 Lakewood Road
221 Lakewood Road, Shark River Hills, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 FIRST TIME OFFERED IN SHARK RIVER HILLS!!! Beautiful Shabby Chic 4 bedroom 1.5 bath Cottage nestled far back off the street in Shark River Hills Available Memorial day to Labor day.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
203 Ocean Avenue
203 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Season Summer Rental 2nd floor apartment across from the Beautiful Avon Beach. Furnished, Utilities Included. Bring your linens and your toothbrush you'll be all set to go.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
739 20th Avenue
739 20th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Full Season 2020 Summer Rental.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
110 Evergreen Avenue
110 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
You'll be Impressed, Once You Tour This Summer Rental located 1/2 Block from the Beach! Captivating views of Sylvan Lake.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
505 18th Avenue
505 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
26 Garfield Avenue
26 Garfield Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
219 Saint Clair Avenue
219 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
This is 2 week rental for $35,000. all inclusive (except exit fee) last 2 weeks of July and/or first 2 weeks of August 2 weeks of August. Call for combinations.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1711 3rd Avenue
1711 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
August available for full month or in 2 week increments. First 2 weeks or second 2 weeks. Tenant pays utilities, 5 beach badges and exit fee $300.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2107 3rd Avenue
2107 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
4346 sqft
Book SUMMER 2020 at this one of kind, classic coastal 6 bedroom, 5 1/2 bath, with huge wrap around porch for dining and lounging.
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1609 Ocean Avenue
1609 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
Great OCEANFRONT home with wrap around porch and open floor plan, maximizing the ocean views from both inside and out.
