/
/
west belmar
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM
380 Apartments for rent in West Belmar, NJ📍
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1108 17th Avenue
1108 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome home to this newly renovated adorable sun filled house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the gorgeous NJ shore beaches. Home boasts a large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1611 Riverview Terrace
1611 Riverview Terrace, West Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN ''WEST BELMAR'' OFF 16TH AVE! SUPER CUTE BEACH COTTAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENJOY ALL SUMMER LONG WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS! THIS RANCH OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1.1 BATHROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of West Belmar
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,906
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
2 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,630
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Heights at Spring Lake, where you will find deluxe living around the corner from prestigious mansions and steps from the beach.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
513 Tuttle Avenue
513 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
3700 sqft
2020 Summer Rental available August 15th - August 29th, two week rental for $15,000 ... 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom with brand new updated kitchen and large great room for entertaining or relaxing after a long day at the beach.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
310 Worthington Avenue
310 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Spectacular Summer Rental - Totally renovated from top to bottom with the finest materials and craftsmanship - Professionally decorated - 'city meets Beach'' Dine on the 700sq.ft. wrap-around porch - Full finished basement - Flat screens throughout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1749 Euclid Avenue
1749 Euclid Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Work from home by the Jersey Shore. Just 3/4 mile from Belmar Beach in Lake Como, is an adorable winter rental. Available 9/15-5/15 for $1950 a month including utilities. Also, available summer 2021 for $22,000. Fully furnished with new furniture.
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1828 Fernwood Road
1828 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2040 sqft
Spend the off season in this modern, attractively furnished ''reverse living'' home. Property is near beautiful Lake Como & is approximately 1/2 mile to Belmar beach.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch style home.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
408 Tuttle Avenue
408 Tuttle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
SUMMER RENTAL. Located in the heart of Spring Lake this home is the perfect summer rental. On the north end of town close to downtown, parks and the beach. Offering a TWO WEEK MINIMUM. $6500 a week $2000 security deposit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
205 11th Avenue
205 Eleventh Ave, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Year 'Round Apartment for Rent! One Bedroom, Third Floor, Unfurnished. Near the Beach. No Pets.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1807 B Street
1807 B Street, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1367 sqft
''It's so quiet here.'' ''It's so close to the beach.'', just a few comments from summer guests at 1807 B St. We have a few weeks left to book your 4BR 2 Bath beach house. Available July 11th to August 15th at $3500 a week.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1807 Snyder Avenue
1807 Snyder Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great WINTER rental!! This one bedroom features an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher,a den/family room, a large bath with double sinks, a spacious open porch and a washer/dryer!! See it today!! Available 09/15/2020 - 5/15/2021 No smoking and
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1401 3rd Avenue
1401 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
3rd floor walkup, 1bBR 1 Bath. W/D, Central AC. Gas HWBB heat.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
604 1/2 12th Avenue
604 1/2 12th Ave, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Enjoy all the best summer in Belmar has to offer in this 4 bedroom, 1.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1802 Laurel Terrace
1802 Laurel Terrace, Lake Como, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
CO'D and Ready to Go Today! Now thru Labor Day or July and/or August. Beach Bungalow Between Main St. and the Beach front. One Bedroom, Living Room, Kitchen and Full Bath. Enjoy also the Front Porch and the Back yard. Make an Offer!
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3300 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.
1 of 65
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Belmar
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available for SEPTEMBER month! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new beachy
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
53 Dogwood Drive
53 Dogwood Drive, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
This ANNUAL RENTAL is in the perfect location in the community overlooking the 10th fairway and its fountains! Enjoy the Fairway Mews lifestyle in the spacious 3 BR, 2.5 Bath townhome with attached garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the West Belmar area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, Monmouth University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Belmar from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJBelmar, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJSpring Lake, NJNeptune City, NJBradley Beach, NJManasquan, NJ