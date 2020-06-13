Apartment List
NJ
/
belmar
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:35 AM

340 Apartments for rent in Belmar, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
Belmar
3 Units Available
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,685
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ocean Harbor Apartments, choose from a wide variety of unique and spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Belmar, New Jersey.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 7/25 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
2000 Ocean Avenue
2000 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Fabulous oceanfront summer rental available August for $45,000 .6 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths. Open floor plan on the second floor with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy the view on the oversize wraparound balcony. Located in the southern end of Belmar.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
220 13th Avenue
220 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in beautiful Belmar. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in basement. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. Includes utilities and basic cable.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING RENOVATED NOW,BUT WILL BE AVAIL. JULY 1ST

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3600 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 16th Avenue
204 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
Summer Rental! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch was recently updated. It is located just over 1 block to the beach and boardwalk. There are 2 bedrooms, a den, an updated bathroom, and new flooring throughout. Enjoy the ocean breezes.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 5th Avenue
204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000; July $6,000, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
612 12th Avenue
612 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Winter Rental offered 9/1/2020-5/15-2021 ! This absolutely beautiful custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is situated in the heart of Belmar. This house has it all. Updated open concept kitchen includes large center island with plenty of seating.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
318 16th Avenue
318 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
A must see! Totally redone. Brand new everything: new kitchen, new bathroom, new fixtures, new floors! ANNUAL RENTAL. 2 bedroom on first level of this 2 family home. Basement with washer and dryer.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1202 B Street
1202 B Street, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
JULY RENTAL. This charming cottage is located just two block from the beach. Parking for 2-3 cars, central air, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gas cooking, outside shower, and microwave are included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 S 10th Avenue
204 10th Ave, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$29,000
Summer Rental - 1 Block to Beach. Totally Renovated - 4 Bedroom Cottage - All New Granite Counters, Appliances, Bath, Central Air, Terrace,. Be First to Occupy and Enjoy Your Summer By the Beach. Available for Remainder of Season thru Labor Day.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
1959 sqft
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available Aug. 1 to 31Located just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
213 8th Avenue
213 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Spacious 4 Bedroom Colonial just 2 blocks to the Ocean. Room for a large family with 3 levels of living. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! 3 outdoor porches,outdoor shower and large yard for entertaining.Available for the MONTH OF JULY ONLY!.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
305 7th Avenue
305 7th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Month of July available for $20,000 !!Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental!Great Waterviews of Silver Lake and only 3 blocks to the Beach!! This very Spacious Home is in impeccable condition with huge Living room and eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
218 3rd Avenue
218 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful home in the North end of Belmar. Available from August 8-Sept 7 at $14,000.; or $3500 /week .August 29-Sept 7 is $4000. Owner prefers a 2 week minimum. Enjoy the life at Belmar and the Jersey Shore.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
516 15th Avenue
516 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Monthly or Weekly Rental and ONLY 5 blocks to the beach!! Come and enjoy this great summer rental.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
109 2nd Avenue
109 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
900 sqft
GREAT LOCATION LESS THAN ONE BLOCK TO BEACH. PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEWS OF SYLVAN LAKE. BRAND NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. LARGE CLOSETS. COIN-OPERTATED LAUNDRY ON PREMISE. PARKING ON FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS. 5 SPACES AND 11 UNITS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
119 14th Avenue
119 14th Ave, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Enjoy the summer and make memories so close to the beach, you can hear the roar of the ways. Front porch to relax and begin or finish an awesome day. need more room take both sides of this great two family.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
504 8th Avenue
504 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,600
SUMMER RENTAL FULL SEASON 2020! Garage apartment near Silver Lake between the beach and town. Two bedrooms, open living room/dining area/kitchen. Deck and private yard space yard no extra charge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Belmar, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Belmar renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

