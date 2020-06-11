/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:40 PM
298 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belmar, NJ
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 8/1 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
2000 Ocean Avenue
2000 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Fabulous oceanfront summer rental available August for $45,000 .6 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths. Open floor plan on the second floor with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy the view on the oversize wraparound balcony. Located in the southern end of Belmar.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
800 A Street
800 A Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Winter Rental. Available Sept.18, 2020-May 17, 2021. One block from Belmar Beach. 3 Bedrooms plus large bonus room on 2nd level. 1.5 Bathrooms. Tenant to pay all utilities.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
220 13th Avenue
220 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
SUMMER RENTAL Charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in beautiful Belmar. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in basement. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. Includes utilities and basic cable.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3600 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 5th Avenue
204 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL! Available May 31st to September 12th. Rentals are: June for $4,000; July $6,000, and August for $7,000. Additional weeks to September 12th for $3,000.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
319 12th Avenue
319 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Come see this beautiful WINTER RENTAL available 9/15-5/15. Meticulous and inviting, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is ready for you to move in. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, center island, tons of cabinet space and large pantry.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
612 12th Avenue
612 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Winter Rental offered 9/1/2020-5/15-2021 ! This absolutely beautiful custom 3/4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is situated in the heart of Belmar. This house has it all. Updated open concept kitchen includes large center island with plenty of seating.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
408 16th Avenue
408 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
wonderful location to enjoy Belmar year round. Home has been totally renovated with new everything including central air,set back with yard in front for grilling and chilling. Driveway shared but plenty of room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 S 10th Avenue
204 10th Ave, Belmar, NJ
Summer Rental - 1 Block to Beach. Totally Renovated - 4 Bedroom Cottage - All New Granite Counters, Appliances, Bath, Central Air, Terrace,. Be First to Occupy and Enjoy Your Summer By the Beach. Available for Remainder of Season thru Labor Day.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available Aug. 1 to 31Located just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
213 8th Avenue
213 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Spacious 4 Bedroom Colonial just 2 blocks to the Ocean. Room for a large family with 3 levels of living. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! 3 outdoor porches,outdoor shower and large yard for entertaining.Available for the MONTH OF JULY ONLY!.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
305 7th Avenue
305 7th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Month of July available for $20,000 !!Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental!Great Waterviews of Silver Lake and only 3 blocks to the Beach!! This very Spacious Home is in impeccable condition with huge Living room and eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
218 3rd Avenue
218 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful home in the North end of Belmar. Available from August 8-Sept 7 at $14,000.; or $3500 /week .August 29-Sept 7 is $4000. Owner prefers a 2 week minimum. Enjoy the life at Belmar and the Jersey Shore.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1402 C Street
1402 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Summer rental! This gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath home is perfectly located! 3 blocks to the beach or 3 blocks to the shops and restaurants on Main Street! First floor offers an open floor plan with large living and dining areas, full bath and Beautiful
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
115 15th Avenue
115 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Desirable beach block !...spacious, pristine, stand alone family home...this home has 3 bedrooms with an expansive loft offering multiple options and 3 full bathrooms...
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
204 11th Avenue
204 Eleventh Ave, Belmar, NJ
Back on the market! Belmar Summer Rental 2020. Rare, 6 bedroom, 1.5 bath, nicely updated and spacious main house summer rental, in a great location near A street, just a block from the beautiful Belmar beach and boardwalk.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
217 3rd Avenue
217 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Enjoy August at the Jersey Shore in the popular town of Belmar. Enjoy living at this beautiful and convenient home . August available for $14000. Owner may consider 2 weeks at a time for $3500/week.
1 of 9
Last updated May 19 at 07:00am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1710 B Street
1710 B Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$17,500
FULL SEASON SUMMER RENTAL - Single family cottage in a great location two blocks to beach in popular Belmar. This fully furnished home features a fantastic ocean breeze front porch, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms & one bathroom.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1003 C Street
1003 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Completely remodeled Craftsman summer home located three blocks to the beach & close to downtown Belmar. This impeccable home offers central a/c, attractive hardwood floors & is tastefully furnished.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
209 7th Avenue
209 7th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Available weekly in May and June for $5500 per week.July and August weekly rate $6500 per week.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 11th Avenue
419 Eleventh Ave, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
THIS IS A TWO FAMILY HOME LOCATED 4 BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH AND 2 BLOCKS FROM THE TOWN OF BELMAR,RENTS OUT FOR THE FULL SUMMER BOTH THE TOP AND BOTTOM FLOORS. BOTH UNITS HAVE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1000 B Street
1000 B Street, Belmar, NJ
Are you a responsible tenant looking for cleanliness and elegance at the shore? You're in luck! These owners are looking for tenants who appreciate their quiet, residential community. Available 8/1 - 9/8 for $14,000. 4 beach badges included.
