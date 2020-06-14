Apartment List
102 Apartments for rent in Belmar, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belmar renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Belmar
3 Units Available
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,685
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Ocean Harbor Apartments, choose from a wide variety of unique and spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Belmar, New Jersey.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
220 13th Avenue
220 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in beautiful Belmar. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in basement. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. Includes utilities and basic cable.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
213 8th Avenue
213 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Spacious 4 Bedroom Colonial just 2 blocks to the Ocean. Room for a large family with 3 levels of living. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout! 3 outdoor porches,outdoor shower and large yard for entertaining.Available for the MONTH OF JULY ONLY!.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1003 C Street
1003 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Completely remodeled Craftsman summer home located three blocks to the beach & close to downtown Belmar. This impeccable home offers central a/c, attractive hardwood floors & is tastefully furnished.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
419 11th Avenue
419 Eleventh Ave, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
THIS IS A TWO FAMILY HOME LOCATED 4 BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH AND 2 BLOCKS FROM THE TOWN OF BELMAR,RENTS OUT FOR THE FULL SUMMER BOTH THE TOP AND BOTTOM FLOORS. BOTH UNITS HAVE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1000 B Street
1000 B Street, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
Are you a responsible tenant looking for cleanliness and elegance at the shore? You're in luck! These owners are looking for tenants who appreciate their quiet, residential community. Available 8/1 - 9/8 for $14,000. 4 beach badges included.
Results within 1 mile of Belmar
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
325 Church Street
325 Church Street, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great Spring Lake Rental - Mint Condition with lovely open floor plan with great flow for entertaining - Renovated with Hardwood Flooring throughout - Outdoor porch room - Beautifully decorated and appointed - Contemporary - Close proximity to

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
520 Prospect Avenue
520 Prospect Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Craftsmen Yearly Rental in Shark River Hills! This 2 bedroom home offers a living room, dining room, updated kitchen ans bath. Full basement with laundry, open porch, driveway and large yard.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
51 Laurel Avenue
51 Laurel Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
742 sqft
Conveniently located 3 bed 2 bath annual rental in Neptune City. Four blocks from shopping center and 1.5 miles to beach. Unit is stand alone building in 4 unit property.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
13 Glenwood Place
13 Glenwood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
SUMMER RENTAL Classic Seashore Colonial situated in the North End of Spring Lake. This home features 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Brand new hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated kitchen with Carrara marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
110 Evergreen Avenue
110 Evergreen Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
You'll be Impressed, Once You Tour This Summer Rental located 1/2 Block from the Beach! Captivating views of Sylvan Lake.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
112 Sylvania Avenue
112 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3631 sqft
Perfect vacation home located close to the beach in sought after Avon-By-The-Sea.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
47 South Boulevard
47 South Boulevard, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Exceptional 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath waterfront custom colonial located at the beautiful north end of Spring Lake. just a few homes away from the beach and short bike ride to downtown.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
216 Main Street
216 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Enjoy the Summer In Avon by the Sea! Spacious three bedroom rental features hardwood floors, central air renovated kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer dryer, plus back porch and patio for Summer grilling.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2203 3rd Avenue
2203 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1676 sqft
Summer Rental! AVAIL 8/29 on . 4 bedroom, 2 bath cape located at the north end of town, 3 blocks to the beach, close to Marucci Park w/ tennis courts & the lovely town of Spring Lake.
Results within 5 miles of Belmar
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,726
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Spring Lake Heights
4 Units Available
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
851 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Arms, LLC in Spring Lake Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1050 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Belmar, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Belmar renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

