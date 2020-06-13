/
manasquan
345 Apartments for rent in Manasquan, NJ📍
1 of 15
191 4th Avenue
191 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.
1 of 21
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
1 of 13
267 Beach Front
267 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
BEACHFRONT SUMMER RENTAL! This wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house has an open kitchen, dining area and family room w/ fireplace. 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and attached master bath. Convenient Mud room/laundry room on 1st floor.
1 of 25
397 1st Avenue
397 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1856 sqft
Price reduced for July/August RENTAL at the Jersey Shore. Located few houses from the Manasquan Inlet and Fishermans Cove. This beachy clean 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom beach house is the 3rd house from the beach at the south end of Manasquan.
1 of 9
171 First Avenue
171 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Second floor unit has 2 bedrooms, one bath, a large family room, and a kitchen with gas stove. Most of this unit is carpeted. Entrance to the unit is through an elevated East facing deck. Across the street from the beachfront.
1 of 21
216 4th Avenue
216 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Weekly Summer Rental- Available June 6 -27 @$3,500 per week. June 27-Aug 1 @ $4,000 per week, two week minimum. Aug 1 -Sept 7 @ $4,500 per week, 2 week minimum. $1,500 deposit. $175 cleaning fee.
1 of 20
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard
45 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Recently updated and spacious 3/4 BR home with in-ground pool, center island kitchen, hardwood floors, 3 full baths, including one with handicap access, C/A, screened side porch, outdoor shower and rooftop deck. June just rented.
1 of 14
305 Beachfront
305 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Enjoy the Season with Ocean Views form this three bedroom, two bath second floor apartment. Open concept living with laundry.
1 of 22
60 Rogers Avenue
60 Rogers Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
This fully furnished furnished WINTER RENTAL will make you feel like you are living in the lap of luxury nestled between downtown Manasquan and the beach, less than a 1/2 mile away. It has 5 bed, 4 bath.
1 of 11
66 1st Avenue
66 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 10-1-20 to 5-15-21 for $1,475/month plus utilities. CLEAN, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining.
1 of 10
197 Parker Avenue
197 Parker Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
687 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 197 Parker Avenue in Manasquan. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
50 1st Avenue
50 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
828 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL avail 7/11-7/18 and 8/15-8/22 for $2,500/week. Just one house to the beach with private access to the North end quite beaches. CLEAN, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with dishwasher, washer, dryer and built-in microwave.
1 of 36
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1806 sqft
An extremely rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous and modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, wall accents, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel
1 of 12
394 1st Avenue
394 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great Summer Rental!!! Four Bedrooms, Spacious Living. Now is the time to book your summer rental for the 2020 Season. Available July 11 through Labor Day$2,500 per week July and August available
1 of 13
421 1st Avenue
421 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great Location! This 4 Bedroom beach cottage is available for May and June at $2,500 per week.Memorial Day Weekend available for $1800 - $2000
1 of 7
395 Beach Front
395 Beachfront, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Enjoy amazing ocean views from this 3 bedroom beach front cottage. Available for July$2,800 per week
1 of 1
306 First Avenue
306 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,500
Great Studio Available for the Summer Season. Close to all Manasquan has to offer for a memorable summer.
1 of 12
429 Euclid Avenue
429 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER RENTAL - $2200. per week. Owner will consider all summer tenancies. Completely and professionally remodeled with NEW EVERYTHING including granite kitchen, paver patio, custom window treatments, outdoor shower and flat screen TVs.
1 of 12
151 3rd Avenue
151 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great Summer rental! Nicely appointed beach cottage close to beach and restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, washer/Dryer, central air, gas grill. 2 blocks to beach. Available $2,000 per week (2 week minimum) 5/23-6/27, $120 Cleaning fee.
1 of 20
161 Fletcher Avenue
161 Fletcher Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Summer Rental 2020! Come see this 4 Br. 3 Bth. Colonial on a great street! There is a bedroom and bath on the first floor for your convience.
1 of 9
43 Ocean Avenue
43 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2400 sqft
Summer Rental 2020! Great Family Home-4Brs. , 2 Full Bths.,Nice Screened -In Front Porch for Cool Summer Nights! Rear Deck w/grill plus Outdoor Shower.
1 of 30
90 Stockton Lake Boulevard
90 Stockton Lake Boulevard, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2521 sqft
SUMMER ON STOCKTON LAKE BLVD. Breathtaking water views from this ideally situated home, located close to the beach for tanning and walking, the quaint downtown for shopping, dining and theater, and major transportation.
1 of 15
64 1st Avenue
64 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Summer Weekly Rental ($2500 per week) steps to the desirable north end beach.Sleeps 6. Rent includes all utilities and 4 beach badges. Entertain and grill on the deck after a great day on the beach. Security required, cleaning fee.
1 of 24
135 3rd Avenue
135 3rd Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL ONLY! Available 9/12/20 - 5/29/20 - PLEASE DO NOT CALL FOR SUMMER! Fully furnished 3BDRM, 2 Full Bath home that is on lagoon and 3 blocks to beach! Open floor plan with beautiful water views from Living Room, Den, Kitchen & MBR.
