apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
127 Apartments for rent in Belmar, NJ with pool
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.
Results within 1 mile of Belmar
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.
1 of 65
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
37 Ludlow Avenue
37 Ludlow Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
AUGUST ONLY.17k per week, multiple weeks negotiable. Enjoy summer breezes from the rocking chair, wrap around front porch steps to beautiful North End Beach, Pool and Pavilion. 7 bedrooms, 4.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$10,000
4300 sqft
Large Family? Reunion? Multi-generation vacation? This home, a former Inn has 8 bedrooms; 6 with private baths. Dates still available: wks between 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
105 St Clair Avenue
105 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$4,300
Great beach house just one block to beach. Room for the whole family!!!!!Available for August 17-31. Use of five badges for beach and pool included. Rental price reflects weekly asking price. No pets allowed.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
311 Ocean Avenue
311 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,500
Oceanfront home located in the sought after Avon By the Sea available for the month of August. This 5 bedroom home offers panoramic views of the Atlantic.
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
219 Saint Clair Avenue
219 St Clair Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
This is 2 week rental for $35,000. all inclusive (except exit fee) last 2 weeks of July and/or first 2 weeks of August 2 weeks of August. Call for combinations.
1 of 109
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
1711 3rd Avenue
1711 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
August available for full month or in 2 week increments. First 2 weeks or second 2 weeks. Tenant pays utilities, 5 beach badges and exit fee $300.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
307 Monroe Avenue
307 Monroe Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful House on Lake Como. Enjoy spectacular views of the Lake while having your meals or while sitting on the deck! Fully Furnished Home. Four bright and large bedrooms. Two Queen and 3 Full Size beds .
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2203 3rd Avenue
2203 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1676 sqft
Summer & Winter Rental! AVAIL 8/29- 9/5 & 9/19 on. 4 bedroom, 2 bath cape located at the north end of town, 3 blocks to the beach, close to Marucci Park w/ tennis courts & the lovely town of Spring Lake.
Results within 5 miles of Belmar
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,924
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
6 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
818 sqft
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
600 Mercer Avenue
600 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
2800 sqft
AUGUST 1ST - SEPT 8TH / 5 WEEK RENTAL !$6,500/week. Brand new construction finished just in time for your summer vacation.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
423 Central Avenue
423 Central Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
WINTER RENTAL! Located in the Villa Park section of Spring Lake this Seasonal Rental is ideal. Equipped with 2 bikes, 5 beach and pool passes and a beach locker. Relax on the back deck while enjoying a view of wreck pond.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
632 Timber Ridge Court
632 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1073 sqft
632 Timber Ridge Court is a luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment featuring a spacious layout, ample storage space and private balcony. In the spa-like bathroom, you will find ceramic tile floors and tub surrounds and granite vanity tops.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
344 Euclid Avenue
344 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1806 sqft
Rare offering: Absolutely gorgeous & modern home in the heart of Manasquan with an IN-GROUND POOL! Exquisite details in the hardwood floors, barn-style doors, amazing Kitchen w/ leathered granite, stainless steel appliances, nautical fixtures...
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
25 Rawson Circle
25 Rawson Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A true rare opportunity for a annual rental in the highly sought after Manor at Wayside. This private end unit townhouse is expansive with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
916 Timber Ridge Court
916 Timber Ridge Ct, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1326 sqft
This luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home a features spacious layout, ample storage space and private patio. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry grace the gourmet kitchen.
