avon by the sea
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:02 PM
115 Apartments for rent in Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ📍
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
418 Norwood Lane
418 Norwood Ln, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
Absolutely adorable seashore cottage for rent for the summer season.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
709 Ocean Avenue
709 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS.$9000 FOR JULY OR AUG THRU LABOR DAY.DISCOUNT AVAILABLE IF SOMEONE WANTS BOTH MONTHS OR ENTIRE SUMMER. LAST WEEK IN JUNE A BONUS FOR ANYONE WHO RENTS JULY
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
123 Lincoln Lane
123 Lincoln Ave, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Terrific winter rental available for the September 15, 2020 through May 15, 2021 term.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
203 Washington Avenue
203 Washington Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Only 2 short blocks to the beach. Large front porch and BBQ in the backyard. Enjoy your summer vacation on the Jersey Shore. Parking for 2 cars in driveway.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
15 Lincoln Avenue
15 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Four bedroom, 2 bath home just steps from the beach available July 18- 25 only $5,000 a week. Two bedrooms located on the 1st floor. Six badges included with rental along with beach chairs, umbrella and beach towels. Front an rear open porches.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Monthly summer rental. Just a half a block to the beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Sleeps 7. Bonus sun room leading to patio living room off kitchen. $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available June 21 to July 21 badges provided
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
520 3rd Avenue
520 3rd Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Fabulous home for Summer Rental in Avon by the Sea! Located just three blocks to beach and boardwalk, this two bedroom home features a spacious open floor plan, central air, and sliders that lead to the rear patio for summer grilling.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
513 4th Avenue
513 4th Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER July and August OR monthly at $6500. NO ANIMALS. CLEANING FEE $250. Adorable cottage with a rocking chair front porch.Only a few short blocks to beach. Close to local restaurants 1 queen bed and 2 twins.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
203 Ocean Avenue
203 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
1 Bedroom
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Full Season Summer Rental 2nd floor apartment across from the Beautiful Avon Beach. Furnished, Utilities Included. Bring your linens and your toothbrush you'll be all set to go.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
311 Ocean Avenue
311 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$40,000
Oceanfront home located in the sought after Avon By the Sea available for the month of August. This 5 bedroom home offers panoramic views of the Atlantic.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
26 Garfield Avenue
26 Garfield Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda.
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
112 Sylvania Avenue
112 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3631 sqft
Perfect vacation home located close to the beach in sought after Avon-By-The-Sea.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
216 Main Street
216 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Enjoy the Summer In Avon by the Sea! Spacious three bedroom rental features hardwood floors, central air renovated kitchen with stainless appliances. Washer dryer, plus back porch and patio for Summer grilling.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
224 Roosevelt Avenue
224 Roosevelt Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 224 Roosevelt Avenue in Avon-by-the-Sea. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
411 Lincoln Avenue
411 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,700
1500 sqft
Cozy Summer rental with 2 bedroom and 2 baths. There is a den on the first floor that leads to the backyard. Front porch for those nice summer days. Private parking in the rear and street parking. No pets. JUNE availability. Not July or August
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
24 Poole Avenue
24 Poole Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
2862 sqft
HOME IS RENTED FOR 2020 SEASON. Place this home at the top of your list for July or August 2020! Next Summer is in high demand for this beautifully designed and appointed 3/4 bedroom Custom Waterfront home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
516 4th Avenue
516 4th Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
950 sqft
Here is the summer vacation home you have been dreaming of in Avon-by-the-Sea. Available May and/or June! This meticulous ranch home features 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, washer/dryer, full basement, outdoor shower and barbecue .
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
337 Norwood Avenue
337 Norwood Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1200 sqft
2020 SUMMER SEASON JUNE JULY AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER RENTAL. JUNE $6,000 JULY $15,000 AUGUST $15,000, SEPTEMBER $6,000, TWO WEEK RENTAL $7,500, WINTER RENTAL $1,600 PER MONTH OCTOBER-MAY.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
7 Lincoln Avenue
7 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer rental available, only 1 house in from the beach with incredible ocean views! Neat and clean, beachy feel, fully furnished. Great home for entertaining with 1st floor living/dining area, 2nd fl great room w/ocean views, wet bar & WF balcony.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
342 Lincoln Avenue
342 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
AVAILABLE WEEKLY FROM AUGUST 15 TH THROUGH END OF SEPTEMBER.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
334 Washington Avenue
334 Washington Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Enjoy this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for your summer vacation. Only 3 blocks to the beach and boardwalk. Many restaurants and Asbury Park nightlife are a short distance away. Lovely open front porch with a beautiful backyard.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
28 Woodland Avenue
28 Woodland Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$9,000
4300 sqft
Large Family, Family Reunion, Business Conference, Mother/Daughter vacation? July 4th week still available! Weeks available: 6/1-7/21, 8/3-8/21, plus Sept, & Oct wks.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Bradley Beach
2 Units Available
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
960 sqft
Perfectly positioned just one block from the surf and sand of the Jersey Shore, Terrace Lake Apartments is home to modern apartments and laidback beachside living. We offer one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, New Jersey.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Avon-by-the-Sea rentals listed on Apartment List is $10,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Avon-by-the-Sea area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Avon-by-the-Sea from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.
