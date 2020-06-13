/
/
spring lake heights
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM
149 Apartments for rent in Spring Lake Heights, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,721
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
Spring Lake Heights
4 Units Available
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
851 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Arms, LLC in Spring Lake Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1050 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:35pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located less than a mile from beautiful Spring Lake Beach, The Heights at Spring Lake is here to welcome you home. Choose your ideal floor plan from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Spring Lake, New Jersey.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
66 Linden Court
66 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1224 sqft
SEPTEMBER 1-30th, 2020 available @ 6,000.00 for this month. SUMMER 2020 booked. Meticulously Maintained, beautiful Fairway Mews, fully furnished monthly rental! Golf & Pool on premises. 2 bedroom, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
814 Shore Road
814 Shore Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1200 sqft
Summer two week rental. ONLY AVAILABLE FOR ONE TWO WEEK PERIOD EITHER 7/18 to 8/1 OR 7/25 to 8/8. $7,000 for two weeks, includes utilities. Lovely Beach Cottage in Spring Lake Heights. Close to South end SL Beaches. Quiet street.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
615 Mercer Avenue
615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
556 Ocean Road
556 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
WOW! So Close to the Beach! Huge yard makes it easy to have guests and still keep a healthy social distance. Fully renovated, first floor 3 bedroom home w/large yard just 5 blocks to beach; a few houses from Spring Lake.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
54 Linden Court
54 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1224 sqft
WINTER RENTAL..Newly furnished with a coastal, casual vibe, you'll love the location of this 2 BR, 1.5 Bath town home. This multi-generational golf community is on the cusp of Spring Lake with some of the Shore's most beautiful beaches.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
600 1/2 Mercer Avenue
600 1/2 Mercer Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Enjoy this totally modern 2 Bedroom Summer getaway . Close to all the popular Spring Lake attractions. Walk to town, lake, parks, restaurants & train station. Six blocks to beautiful Spring Lake beaches . This Beach Pad includes 2 beach badges.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
560 Central Avenue
560 Central Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
Monthly Rental 7/3-8/3 or 8/7-9/7 (Labor Day Weekend)Looking for a home to hang your sun visor in this July and August? Located less than a mile to the Spring Lake beach, this charming home is a clean 3 bedroom 1 bathroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
44 Linden Court
44 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Summer at Fairway Mews...this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse has equisite back yard views from your patio and second floor deck...enjoy the tranquility of the atmosphere...there is a pool, clubhouse and golf course....
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
207 State Route 71
207 New Jersey Highway 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
Great rental opportunity in Spring Lake Heights! 2bedroom 1 bath apartment. Living room, dining area and deck. Off street parking. Close to beaches, shopping, restaurants and transportation! No smoking, No pets
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
613 Monmouth Avenue
613 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 SUMMER RATES 3k a week plus utilities. FULLY RENTED SORRY! Rented Aug 15-29th 6/27-8/15/20 also rented.FULLY FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL- AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1. .NO PETS, NO SMOKING. ENDS APRIL 30,2021 3k mo 5 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATH.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
568 Central Avenue
568 Central Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Spend September in this newly renovated seashore ranch! Moments to Spring Lake's beautiful beaches this 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch has a relaxed open floor plan featuring a designer kitchen, full dining room and living room.
1 of 19
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
564 Monmouth Avenue
564 Monmouth Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Annual Spring Lake Heights rental only a short distance to the Spring Lake Heights School, beautiful Spring Lake beach and lovely town of Spring Lake.
1 of 33
Last updated December 19 at 11:52am
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
47 Wyckham Road
47 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
950 sqft
Beachy and beautiful! You'll know you're at the shore in this pristine winter rental. Upper level consists of spacious master bedroom with private bath and huge loft. Main level offers relaxing living/dining space with sunny eat-in kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated August 20 at 10:25pm
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
68 Linden Court
68 Linden Court, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1224 sqft
LUXURY WINTER RENTAL at Fairway Mews. FURNISHED. Available 10/1 to 5/15. No pets. No smoking. Beautifully renovated 2 BR and 2 bath 2 story town home. Newly renovated with new furniture throughout and designer touches.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Lake Heights
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2828 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2121 Edgewood Place
2121 Edgewood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer or Yearly tenancy available. Cute 3 BR, 1.5 house on low traffic street. Near beach, school and Spring Lake Parks. Private rear yard. 4 beach badges included. Winter rental $3,100. Full Summer Season rental $40,000.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
417 Boston Boulevard
417 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer rental--this rental can start as early as June 26/$7,000. per week/ $7,500. per holiday weeks (July 4 and Labor Day)/ July and August available monthly at $29,000.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
703 Boston Boulevard
703 Boston Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
The perfect beach home in Sea Girt! Bright and open this new home is available for 2 weeks 7/31 - 8/14 for $10,000 (possibility of a 3rd week also) This open floor plan home boasts 5 bedrooms, fully finished basement with private bedroom & bath,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Spring Lake Heights rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,990.
Some of the colleges located in the Spring Lake Heights area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, Monmouth University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Spring Lake Heights from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJ