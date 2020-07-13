/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
89 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Belmar, NJ
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Belmar
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living On the Beach! When you come to Ocean Harbor, you have come home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Belmar
413 15th Avenue
413 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
SUMMER RENTAL - Available for month of September (9/1-9/30). Completely renovated & nicely furnished 2BR + den summer rental cottage with central a/c, off street parking & laundry in unit.
Results within 1 mile of Belmar
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Heights at Spring Lake
2412 State Route 71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,630
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Heights at Spring Lake, where you will find deluxe living around the corner from prestigious mansions and steps from the beach.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
West Belmar
1108 17th Avenue
1108 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome home to this newly renovated adorable sun filled house. Conveniently located near shopping, schools and the gorgeous NJ shore beaches. Home boasts a large eat in kitchen with new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
501 Main Street
501 Main Street, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Annual Rental in Avon-by-the-Sea! This is a pet friendly building and rent includes Heat ,Water and Cooking Gas.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Lake Como
1830 Fernwood Road
1830 Fernwood Road, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL NOT AVAILABLE ANNUALLY OR FOR SUMMERThe beach is here all year long.
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Avon-by-the-Sea
26 Garfield Avenue
26 Garfield Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda.
Results within 5 miles of Belmar
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,924
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Bradley Beach
Terrace Lake
100 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
960 sqft
The Best of Beach Living! Come home to Terrace Lake. Steps from the beach, ocean and lake views, balconies, spacious apartments, upgraded kitchens and baths and best of all, unparalleled service from your live-in management and maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,735
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
1228 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Brandywyne at Brielle unique apartment homes on stunningly landscaped grounds just minutes from the beach. Everything is taken care of for you by your top notch live in management and maintenance team.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
869 sqft
Live at the Jersey Shore in Style! Shenandoah Arms features deluxe shore living minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
6 Units Available
Atlantic Manor
1507 Atlantic Ave, Manasquan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,460
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
818 sqft
Altantic Manor apartments are surrounded by numerous shopping malls such as Circle Factory Outlets, and The Sea Girt Mall.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Spring Lake Heights
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,530
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Manor at Spring Lake features convenient carefree living minutes from the beach, with an on-site management and maintenance team to take care of your every need in our full-service community.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Borden Ave
110 Borden Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
110 Borden - Property Id: 283410 Come check out this spacious house in the prime location of Neptune. The house was just renovated completely new! New flooring, kitchen, painting.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
408 4th Avenue
408 Fourth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
WINTER RENTAL. This renovated, sunny detached cottage is the perfect getaway to enjoy some peace and quiet for the off season. Avail mid Sept to mid May. Recently remodeled w/ lots of windows, hardwood floors and large washer and dryer.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1016 5th Avenue
1016 Fifth Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1075 sqft
All new spacious summer rental with central air conditioning in awesome Asbury Park. 2 large bedrooms, master has king size adjustable bed, second bedroom has queen size bed. Living has sofa bed with comfort mattress.
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
61 Cookman Avenue
61 Cookman Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available weekly July & August. Bright & Spacious 3BR/1BA Ocean Grove Summer Rental. Just 3 Blocks to Beach & Boardwalk! 1 Block to Tennis/Pickleball Court & Fletcher Lake & Playground. Lovely Front Porch w/Side Porch & Gas Grill.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
91 Clark Avenue
91 Clark Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Last week of September available 9/26-10/2 @ $2100. Winter starts November @ $1990 Mo + utilities through April 15, 2021. Fabulous Corner Over-Sized fully renovated home w/Sunshine Everywhere.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
407 3rd Avenue
407 Third Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in Asbury Park super close to the beach, boardwalk and downtown. Newly renovated, 1br/1bth is just 3 blocks to the beach and ready for immediate occupancy. Rent includes heat, hot water, water and cooking gas.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
509 Mccabe Avenue
509 Mccabe Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
*** SUMMER RENTAL-Front House *** 2 weeks 7/15-7/31/20 $3500 all utilities included; or 7/15-8/31/20$10,000 all utilities included; or just August 8/1-8/31/20 $7000 all utilities included. Charming 3 Bedroom, 2-Story Colonial.
Similar Pages
Belmar 1 BedroomsBelmar 2 BedroomsBelmar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelmar 3 BedroomsBelmar Apartments with Balcony
Belmar Apartments with GarageBelmar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmar Apartments with ParkingBelmar Apartments with PoolBelmar Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJ