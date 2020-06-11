/
2 bedroom apartments
107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Belmar, NJ
Belmar
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.
Belmar
315 14th Avenue
315 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
Still searching for a summer rental? Here's your chance to scoop up this adorable 2 bed 1 bath renovated home. Less than 3 blocks to the beach! Includes off street parking in the driveway! Kitchen & bath both renovated recently. Laundry on site.
Belmar
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING RENOVATED NOW,BUT WILL BE AVAIL. JULY 1ST
Belmar
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available monthly or longer for summer! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new
Belmar
204 16th Avenue
204 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
Summer Rental! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch was recently updated. It is located just over 1 block to the beach and boardwalk. There are 2 bedrooms, a den, an updated bathroom, and new flooring throughout. Enjoy the ocean breezes.
Belmar
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.
Belmar
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.
Belmar
318 16th Avenue
318 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
A must see! Totally redone. Brand new everything: new kitchen, new bathroom, new fixtures, new floors! ANNUAL RENTAL. 2 bedroom on first level of this 2 family home. Basement with washer and dryer.
Belmar
1202 B Street
1202 B Street, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
JULY RENTAL. This charming cottage is located just two block from the beach. Parking for 2-3 cars, central air, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gas cooking, outside shower, and microwave are included.
Belmar
516 15th Avenue
516 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
Summer Monthly or Weekly Rental and ONLY 5 blocks to the beach!! Come and enjoy this great summer rental.
Belmar
119 14th Avenue
119 14th Ave, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Enjoy the summer and make memories so close to the beach, you can hear the roar of the ways. Front porch to relax and begin or finish an awesome day. need more room take both sides of this great two family.
Belmar
504 8th Avenue
504 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,600
SUMMER RENTAL FULL SEASON 2020! Garage apartment near Silver Lake between the beach and town. Two bedrooms, open living room/dining area/kitchen. Deck and private yard space yard no extra charge.
Belmar
107 18th Avenue
107 18th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
Cute affordable 2 bedroom apt so close you can hear the roar of the Ocean on a quiet night.
Belmar
115 11th Avenue
115 Eleventh Ave, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
SUMMER MONTHLY RENTAL - Available August through Labor Day (8/1-9/7) - Cute beach cottage located less than one block to the beach in beautiful Belmar! Home is fully furnished and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen with breakfast bar, living
Belmar
405 14th Avenue
405 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Less than three years young this detached back house has HWD floors, central AC, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, granite countertops, built in storage, private laundry facility and 2 car parking.
Belmar
507 15th Avenue
507 15th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Fabulous summer rental! Lovely 2 Bedroom 1 bath home with AC, washer, dryer, Front porch, updated kitchen with stainless appliances, outdoor shower, backyard and off street parking. Enjoy your summer in Belmar! Summer $1750 per week.
Avon-by-the-Sea
709 Ocean Avenue
709 Ocean Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH OCEANFRONT CONDO WITH INCREDIBLE UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS.$9000 FOR JULY OR AUG THRU LABOR DAY.DISCOUNT AVAILABLE IF SOMEONE WANTS BOTH MONTHS OR ENTIRE SUMMER. LAST WEEK IN JUNE A BONUS FOR ANYONE WHO RENTS JULY
Avon-by-the-Sea
123 Lincoln Lane
123 Lincoln Ave, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Terrific winter rental available for the September 15, 2020 through May 15, 2021 term.
West Belmar
1716 Vine Street
1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances.
33 Lipman Place
33 Lipman Place, Neptune City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Beautiful home for rent situated near Shark River! Enjoy the cool breeze as you sip your morning coffee on the front porch.
520 Prospect Avenue
520 Prospect Avenue, Shark River Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Charming Craftsmen Yearly Rental in Shark River Hills! This 2 bedroom home offers a living room, dining room, updated kitchen ans bath. Full basement with laundry, open porch, driveway and large yard.
Avon-by-the-Sea
410 Sylvania Avenue
410 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
ANNUALLY STARTING IN SEPTEMBER. AUGUST CAN BE INCLUDED AT SUMMER RATE.Modern home 3 1/2 blocks to the beach with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, new kitchen and 2 new full baths, washer and dryer. Handicap accessible.
Lake Como
1822-1822 Parkway
1822 Parkway, Lake Como, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL**NEWER CONSTRUCTION REAR COTTAGE **2 BEDROOM,1 FULL TILED BATH**KITCHEN WITH SS APPLS.
Avon-by-the-Sea
22 E End Avenue
22 East End Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
Monthly summer rental. Just a half a block to the beach. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Sleeps 7. Bonus sun room leading to patio living room off kitchen. $2,600 a week. $125 cleaning fee. Available June 21 to July 21 badges provided
