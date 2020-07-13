Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:04 AM

333 Apartments for rent in Belmar, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belmar apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga...
Verified

1 of 14

3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Belmar
Ocean Harbor
100 9th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy Living On the Beach! When you come to Ocean Harbor, you have come home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1807 Snyder Avenue
1807 Snyder Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
What a great WINTER rental!! This one bedroom features an eat-in kitchen with a dishwasher,a den/family room, a large bath with double sinks, a spacious open porch and a washer/dryer!! See it today!! Available 10/15/2020 - 5/01/2021 No smoking and

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
303 5th Avenue
303 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1959 sqft
Beautiful FAMILY home. Available July 18 to 25, andAug. 15 to 31 WEEKLYLocated just 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk and only a few steps to the tranquil seaside lake.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
604 1/2 12th Avenue
604 1/2 12th Ave, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
Enjoy all the best summer in Belmar has to offer in this 4 bedroom, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
418 5th Avenue
418 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Going, going.....not yet gone! Landlord added 2 weeks: Available July 18 - August 1 @ $3300 PER WEEK. Beautiful home with high end furnishings, kitchen and baths. 4 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to main street and 3 blocks to the Shark River Marina.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
112 14th Avenue
112 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
660 sqft
Quintessential Belmar bungalow located on a prime beach block available for SEPTEMBER month! This nicely furnished home offers a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, generous sized living room, freshly painted eat-in kitchen, new beachy

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
217 3rd Avenue
217 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
Enjoy August at the Jersey Shore in the popular town of Belmar. Enjoy living at this beautiful and convenient home . August THRU Labor Day available for $14000. Owner will consider weekly rental for $3300/week.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
207 13th Avenue
207 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Annual Rental- Showings to begin July 15th as a current tenant is in place. September 1st occupancy. 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo. Fantastic location 1 1/2 blocks to the Belmar beach and boardwalk.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
223 16th Avenue
223 16th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Welcome to Belmar! Enjoy this new home complete with roof top hottub! 2020 Summer months of July and August in this beautifully furnished brand new home. This home is new construction with all new furnishings.

1 of 13

Last updated July 8 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1202 B Street
1202 B Street, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,200
JULY RENTAL. This charming cottage is located just two block from the beach. Parking for 2-3 cars, central air, dishwasher, washer, dryer, gas cooking, outside shower, and microwave are included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
305 7th Avenue
305 7th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
Fantastic Location for a Winter Rental!Great Waterviews of Silver Lake.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
204 10th Avenue
204 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
Monthly Summer Rental - 1 Block to Beach. Totally Renovated - 4 Bedroom Cottage - All New Granite Counters, Appliances, Bath, Central Air, Terrace,. Be First to Occupy and Enjoy The Best Part of This Summer By the Beach.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
315 14th Avenue
315 14th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Here's your chance to enjoy the last 7+ weeks of the summer in this quaint beach house, July 15th-September 7th. Less than 3 blocks to the beach. Hang out on your front porch or relax in the private back yard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 8/29 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk and 9/18 to 10/31 for $13K. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
5 Ocean Avenue
5 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
This is your beach getaway! Located on Ocean Ave. in North Belmar. This clean 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is available in July for $6000, August $6500 & September $4,000. August 1-Labor Day $7500.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
2000 Ocean Avenue
2000 Ocean Avenue, Belmar, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$45,000
Fabulous oceanfront summer rental available August for $45,000 .6 Bedrooms/ 5 Baths. Open floor plan on the second floor with panoramic ocean views. Enjoy the view on the oversize wraparound balcony. Located in the southern end of Belmar.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
220 13th Avenue
220 13th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL Charming 4 Bedroom/2 Bath in beautiful Belmar. Gleaming hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer in basement. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. Includes utilities and basic cable.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
103 4th Avenue
103 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS DOWNLOADED NOW**GREAT LOCATION** SUMMER REAR COTTAGE RENTAL JUST TWO HOUSES FROM THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH END BELMAR BEACH**RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM,ONE FULL BATH, WITH KITCHEN & LIVING ROOM**OPEN PORCH**JULY THRU LABOR DAY**BEING

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
419 10th Avenue
419 10th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
*NEW TO THE MARKET *Belmar Summer Rental Available Immediately* for June ONLY .Ideal Summer Get away, Perfect for Sun & Relaxation. Clean & Well Appointed! Fully Furnished with Two Generously Sized Bedrooms & 1 Full Bath.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
104 5th Ave - 2
104 5th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
750 sqft
NO CASH SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED* (ask for details). . Second floor 2 BR now available! The moment you open the front door you are greeted with amazing lake and oceans views. It's on the ocean block and just steps from boardwalk and restaurant.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
106 2nd Avenue
106 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3000 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL WITH SWIMMING POOL - Luxurious modern vacation home located right by the beach in Belmar's sought after north end.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
218 3rd Avenue
218 3rd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful home in the North end of Belmar. Available from August 1-August 15 at $3500 /week . Enjoy the life at Belmar and the Jersey Shore. This private home is on a very quiet street that is close to the beach and town.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1
Belmar
109 2nd Avenue
109 2nd Avenue, Belmar, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,680
900 sqft
GREAT LOCATION LESS THAN ONE BLOCK TO BEACH. PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEWS OF SYLVAN LAKE. BRAND NEW FLOORING IN LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM. LARGE CLOSETS. COIN-OPERTATED LAUNDRY ON PREMISE. PARKING ON FIRST COME FIRST SERVE BASIS. 5 SPACES AND 11 UNITS.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Belmar
1402 C Street
1402 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Summer rental! This gorgeous 3 bed 3 bath home is perfectly located! 3 blocks to the beach or 3 blocks to the shops and restaurants on Main Street! First floor offers an open floor plan with large living and dining areas, full bath and Beautiful
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Belmar, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Belmar apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

