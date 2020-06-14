Apartment List
/
NJ
/
belmar
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:27 AM

178 Apartments for rent in Belmar, NJ with garage

Belmar apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
400 4th Avenue
400 4th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2000 sqft
Weekly rental available 7/17 to 7/25 and 8/8 to 9/13 for $5,500/wk. 6 Beach Badges with beach locker and beach chairs for tenant use. All utilities included, including cable and Wi-Fi.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
319 12th Avenue
319 12th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Come see this beautiful WINTER RENTAL available 9/15-5/15. Meticulous and inviting, this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is ready for you to move in. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, center island, tons of cabinet space and large pantry.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
305 7th Avenue
305 7th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Month of July available for $20,000 !!Fantastic Location for a Summer Rental!Great Waterviews of Silver Lake and only 3 blocks to the Beach!! This very Spacious Home is in impeccable condition with huge Living room and eat-in Kitchen, Formal Dining

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
504 8th Avenue
504 8th Avenue, Belmar, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,600
SUMMER RENTAL FULL SEASON 2020! Garage apartment near Silver Lake between the beach and town. Two bedrooms, open living room/dining area/kitchen. Deck and private yard space yard no extra charge.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Belmar
1 Unit Available
1003 C Street
1003 C Street, Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Completely remodeled Craftsman summer home located three blocks to the beach & close to downtown Belmar. This impeccable home offers central a/c, attractive hardwood floors & is tastefully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Belmar

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
2121 Edgewood Place
2121 Edgewood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer or Yearly tenancy available. Cute 3 BR, 1.5 house on low traffic street. Near beach, school and Spring Lake Parks. Private rear yard. 4 beach badges included. Winter rental $3,100. Full Summer Season rental $40,000.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
15 Lincoln Avenue
15 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Four bedroom, 2 bath home just steps from the beach available July 18- 25 only $5,000 a week. Two bedrooms located on the 1st floor. Six badges included with rental along with beach chairs, umbrella and beach towels. Front an rear open porches.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
205 Newark Avenue
205 Newark Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$22,500
FIRST TIME OFFERED.....Extraordinary Summer 2020 rental available September 1 to 15 = $22,500, property features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, ideally located in beautiful Spring Lake, within great proximity to everything that Spring Lake has to offer....

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
13 Glenwood Place
13 Glenwood Place, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
SUMMER RENTAL Classic Seashore Colonial situated in the North End of Spring Lake. This home features 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Brand new hardwood floors throughout. Newly renovated kitchen with Carrara marble countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
508 North Boulevard
508 North Boulevard, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
Fantastic summer rental for the month of August in the beach town of Lake Como, New Jersey.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lake Como
1 Unit Available
505 18th Avenue
505 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental. 4 BLOCKS TO BEACH ~ CLASSIC SEASHORE ALMOST NEW HOME ~ Walking distance to Spring Lake & Belmar beaches, restaurants and shops.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
26 Garfield Avenue
26 Garfield Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
This classic seashore colonial is ONLY AVAILABLE for 2 consecutive weeks for $15,000 from 8/8-8/22/20. The home is located just 3 doors from the ocean with beautiful views from the expansive front porch and MBR veranda.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
112 Sylvania Avenue
112 Sylvania Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3631 sqft
Perfect vacation home located close to the beach in sought after Avon-By-The-Sea.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
47 South Boulevard
47 South Boulevard, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Exceptional 7 bedroom, 7.5 bath waterfront custom colonial located at the beautiful north end of Spring Lake. just a few homes away from the beach and short bike ride to downtown.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
218 4th Avenue
218 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2nd Beach Block! Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Bradley Beach home available for weekly/monthly rental. Relax on the front porch and grill/dine on the patio after a fun day at the beach.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
West Belmar
1 Unit Available
1611 Riverview Terrace
1611 Riverview Terrace, West Belmar, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
SUMMER RENTAL IN ''WEST BELMAR'' OFF 16TH AVE! SUPER CUTE BEACH COTTAGE WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO ENJOY ALL SUMMER LONG WITH FAMILY & FRIENDS! THIS RANCH OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS WITH 1.1 BATHROOMS.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Bradley Beach
1 Unit Available
408 4th Avenue
408 4th Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
This is a beautiful two bedroom, one bath carriage house. Just bring your bathing suites and enjoy!! Rental is $9,000 for August $2,300 a week in summer,$350 a night three night min. starting in Sept.. Four badges are included.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
317 Worthington Avenue
317 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
Enjoy the lovely North End location, just a few blocks to beach.This home features 4 floors of gracious living. Gourmet kitchen with ss appliances, cherry cabinets & granite counter-tops that opens into dining area and living room.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
6 Elizabeth Court
6 Elizabeth Court, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
What a great porch! Relax at this large comfortable House on quiet cul de sac. Close to beach, tennis courts, park, kids recreation program, library and town. 5 BR, 3.5 baths. Large living room as well as Family room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
7 Lincoln Avenue
7 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Summer rental available, only 1 house in from the beach with incredible ocean views! Neat and clean, beachy feel, fully furnished. Great home for entertaining with 1st floor living/dining area, 2nd fl great room w/ocean views, wet bar & WF balcony.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Avon-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
342 Lincoln Avenue
342 Lincoln Avenue, Avon-by-the-Sea, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
AVAILABLE WEEKLY FROM AUGUST 15 TH THROUGH END OF SEPTEMBER.
Results within 5 miles of Belmar
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1182 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:21am
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Belmar, NJ

Belmar apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Belmar 2 BedroomsBelmar 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBelmar 3 BedroomsBelmar Apartments with BalconyBelmar Apartments with Garage
Belmar Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBelmar Apartments with ParkingBelmar Apartments with PoolBelmar Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Belmar Dog Friendly ApartmentsBelmar Furnished ApartmentsBelmar Luxury PlacesBelmar Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNeptune City, NJBrielle, NJBradley Beach, NJLeisure Village East, NJVista Center, NJ
Cedarhurst, NYOcean Grove, NJRumson, NJMonmouth Beach, NJOakhurst, NJSayreville, NJLawrence, NYSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJIsland Park, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College