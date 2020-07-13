All apartments in Omaha
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
The Vanderbilt Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:44 PM

The Vanderbilt Apartments

11233 Decatur Plz · (402) 241-5589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Location

11233 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE 68154

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1824 · Avail. now

$665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Unit 0801 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 541 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0505 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 1110 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vanderbilt Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
internet access
media room
sauna
valet service
parking
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Experience the lifestyle that caters to your desires at the Omaha Vanderbilt Apartments. Our spacious apartment that includes nine-foot ceilings, large windows and wood-burning fireplace (in select apartments). Choose from five beautiful apartment layouts for a one bedroom, two bedroom or one bedroom with den. You will also marvel at the massive amount of green space on our property. Hang out poolside, run, bike or walk your dog on the nearby Papio Trail or break a sweat in our 20,000 square foot fitness center. When the weather isn't so great grab a court to play racquetball or basketball indoors.Because the Vanderbilt Apartments are close to major employment centers (CSG Systems, Convergys, Carlson Hospitality Worldwide, West Corporation)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per apartment, $150 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $100- $300
Additional: $42/month amenity fee, renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $250(non-refundable)
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $25/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 35 lbs Maximum
Storage Details: Patio Storage with each apartment.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vanderbilt Apartments have any available units?
The Vanderbilt Apartments has 20 units available starting at $665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does The Vanderbilt Apartments have?
Some of The Vanderbilt Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vanderbilt Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Vanderbilt Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is The Vanderbilt Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vanderbilt Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Vanderbilt Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Vanderbilt Apartments offers parking.
Does The Vanderbilt Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vanderbilt Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vanderbilt Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Vanderbilt Apartments has a pool.
Does The Vanderbilt Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Vanderbilt Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Vanderbilt Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vanderbilt Apartments has units with dishwashers.
