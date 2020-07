Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished w/d hookup fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage on-site laundry guest parking hot tub package receiving

S-P-A-C-E. We wanted to spell it out for you. If you are looking for tremendous living space, but not tremendous rents, make Bristol Square Apartments in Northwest Omaha your new home. Apartment plans at Bristol feature huge living areas, formal dining rooms, utility rooms, country kitchens and great decks. You just might forget that you are living in an apartment.Better yet, Bristol Square's location is fantastic. Nestled in an established northwest Omaha residential neighborhood, Bristol Square Apartments is only minutes to I-680, Westroads Mall and lots of fun eateries and entertainment venues along the Maple Street corridor.Once you've settled into these spacious Omaha apartments, you'll never want to leave.