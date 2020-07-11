All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like Latvian Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
Latvian Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Latvian Village

3002 Paddock Rd · (402) 281-9332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Paddock Road

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 116D · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 214C · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215A · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 110B · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Unit 211B · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latvian Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
online portal
Finding an apartment in Omaha doesn't have to be so hard unless you want it to be. Hidden within a natural grove of oak and walnut trees, living here is like coming home to a mountain retreat in the middle of the city. Conveniently located near 93rd and West Center Road in West Omaha you'll be right around the corner from everything.Experience luxury uncommon in rental living as certain apartment homes feature granite, high ceilings, huge balconies and wonderful kitchens. Move to Latvian Village and you'll want to stay for a lifetime. Latvian Village Apartments is the Omaha apartment community for you. At Latvian Village Apartments you'll experience a life rich with luxury, style and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per apartment, $150 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $200- $300
Additional: $45/month amenity fee, $5 trash
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $25/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 100 lb Maximum, C Bldg: Miniature Dogs Only
Storage Details: See Leasing Office for Details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Latvian Village have any available units?
Latvian Village has 7 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Latvian Village have?
Some of Latvian Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latvian Village currently offering any rent specials?
Latvian Village is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is Latvian Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Latvian Village is pet friendly.
Does Latvian Village offer parking?
Yes, Latvian Village offers parking.
Does Latvian Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latvian Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latvian Village have a pool?
Yes, Latvian Village has a pool.
Does Latvian Village have accessible units?
No, Latvian Village does not have accessible units.
Does Latvian Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latvian Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Latvian Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct
Omaha, NE 68127
Maple View
3625 N 104th Ave
Omaha, NE 68134
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St
Omaha, NE 68127
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St
Omaha, NE 68105
Broadmoor63
2323 South 63rd Circle
Omaha, NE 68106
Legacy Flats
2825 S 170th Plz
Omaha, NE 68130
The Biltmore
11525 Decatur Plz
Omaha, NE 68154
Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor
9226 Burt St
Omaha, NE 68114

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity