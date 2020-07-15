/
/
/
College of Saint Mary
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
24 Apartments For Rent Near College of Saint Mary
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
Broadmoor63
2323 South 63rd Circle, Omaha, NE
Studio
$1,035
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1087 sqft
Broadmoo63, located in Aksarben Village, Omaha, NE.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
18 Units Available
Westgate
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$990
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
7 Units Available
Paddock Road
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$875
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Cornish Heights
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$550
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1088 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
3 Units Available
Westside
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1201 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
3 Units Available
Howard Street
7520 Howard St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$705
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include patio or balcony, dishwasher, oven, fireplace, and more. Community features maintenance, garage, and hot tub. Located close to dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Near Highway 6, with access to I-80.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1047 sqft
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Westgate
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1213 sqft
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Dodge Street Corridor
Roosevelt
4724 Davenport Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
876 sqft
Built in 1931, in the heart of the popular Dundee neighborhood, the Roosevelt Apartments reflect the style and beauty of a by-gone era. Massive pillars flank the front entry, leading into an art-deco themed outer lobby.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Pacific - Leavenworth
821 S 42nd St
821 South 42nd Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1536 sqft
Furnished Rental Near UNMC - Property Id: 180740 Super close to UNMC! Fully Furnished, new furniture and bedding. Very clean! Private parking! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180740 Property Id 180740 (RLNE5479902)
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Underwood Avenue
4816 Chicago St
4816 Chicago Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Good Size One Bedroom in Dundee - Property Id: 316922 Good size one bedroom in heart of Dundee. Wood floors throughout, this cozy one bedroom is in a great location. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Morton Meadows
4608 Pacific St
4608 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1752 sqft
Morton Meadows - Property Id: 275997 Completely remodeled home is in a popular neighborhood within about a 5 minute walking distance to UNMC. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, range and garage with storage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2125 S. 47th St.
2125 South 47th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
816 sqft
2125 S. 47th St. Available 10/01/20 Cute House with Fenced Yard Near Aksarben. - This great 2 BR/1 BA house is in a great location close to UNMC, shopping, and only minutes from downtown. The fenced in back yard is perfect for relaxing.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Dundee - Memorial Park
624 S. 50th Ave.
624 South 50th Avenue, Omaha, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1250 sqft
624 S. 50th Ave. Available 09/22/20 Huge 4BR in a Great Location! Close to UNO, Creighton, Aksarben! - This place has it all.
1 of 9
Last updated April 17 at 06:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Benson
1531 North 72nd Street
1531 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
What a large, affordable home in District 66 neighborhood. You will not be disappointed in the amount of space this home offers.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Dodge Street Corridor
4720 Wakeley St
4720 Wakeley Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Available 04/05/20 Cozy Home in Dundee!! - Property Id: 255948 Cozy 3-bedroom home in the heart of Dundee. New carpet up stairs and wood floors through out main level. Great fenced in backyard for dogs. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Underwood Avenue
4909 Cass Street - 1
4909 Cass Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
Main Floor Unit Space. Full finished basement that could be made into a third bedroom. Includes one garage space and one designated parking space. Yard for pets. Laundry room is shared but tenant will have a personal washer/dryer for unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pacific - Leavenworth
823 S 42nd St
823 S 42nd St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1536 sqft
Rental Near UNMC - Property Id: 180740 Super close to UNMC! Very clean! Private parking! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
2203 S 43rd St
2203 South 43rd Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
2203 S 43rd St - Property Id: 219482 Amazing ranch located in the heart of Omaha. This home sits on a huge corner lot with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, nice level lot, and a very spacious basement with lots of possibilities.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Benson
7009 Hamilton St.
7009 Hamilton Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
7009 Hamilton St. Available 06/21/20 Classic 3 bedroom remodeled home! Centrally located with a great back yard! - This beautifully updated home is close to everything.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Benson
6916 Lafayette Ave
6916 Lafayette Avenue, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
768 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedroom House!! - Beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house right off 72nd street. Spacious kitchen with all appliances included. There is a detached garage with a fenced backyard great for any family / friends gatherings.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Morton Meadows
4663 Marcy St
4663 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
4 bedroom house for you! - Property Id: 233573 Amazing 4 bedroom home in the very popular Morton Meadows area with lawn care included.. Renovated 4 bedroom with newer kitchen hardwood floors fixtures and paint throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Park
6814 Marcy Street
6814 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1600 sqft
Nice starter home. Kit. Updates, Countertops/Newer carpet upstairs to be cleaned/New Driveway. EatnKitchen- No-Microwave/Dspl. No pet Home. Fenced yd. Bsmt has a finished room. 2 car tandmen garage. Drive by.