Apartment List
/
NE
/
omaha
/
nebraska medical center
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

162 Apartments for rent in Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, NE

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$865
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Station in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
123 South 39th Street - 5
123 S 39th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO BLACKSTONE DISTRICT!! Now is your time to get an apartment steps away from the heart of Historic Blackstone District.
Results within 1 mile of Nebraska Medical Center
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
West Farnam Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
3817 Dewey Ave - 9 Available 10/09/20 Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Blackstone - Enjoy this charming boutique apartment in the historical West Farnam building.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
3550 Howard St Apt 10 Available 08/07/20 Midtown Court 1 Bedroom - Charming Midtown community, ready for you to move right in. $99 Security Deposit Special. Please call 402-932-8999 or check us out at https://www.midtownomaha.net/ (RLNE2683964)
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,065
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sycamore Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
3 Units Available
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Himebaugh Apartments in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 08:43 AM
14 Units Available
Tadousac
418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
970 sqft
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
13 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,105
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
919 S 36th St.
919 South 36th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1880 sqft
Home in Omaha For Rent - Fantastic home in Omaha near UNMC and VA Medical Center. This home has 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with a finished basement. Over 1800 finished square feet with a lot of charm.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2203 S 43rd St
2203 South 43rd Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
2203 S 43rd St - Property Id: 219482 Amazing ranch located in the heart of Omaha. This home sits on a huge corner lot with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, nice level lot, and a very spacious basement with lots of possibilities.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
136 N 43rd St
136 North 43rd Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1533 sqft
Dundee Area! - Property Id: 318047 Charm and character with this midtown, brick 1.5 story. Awesome location in midtown. Minutes from UNMC, UNO, Creighton & Downtown Omaha.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
511 south 31 street
511 S 31st St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$695
475 sqft
Available 08/24/20 One bed all updated. Washer dryer close to UNMC. - Property Id: 270427 Slip In Self Tour Available! Urban Living at it's finest. These one bedroom units are very well designed.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
823 S 42nd St
823 S 42nd St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1536 sqft
Rental Near UNMC - Property Id: 180740 Super close to UNMC! Very clean! Private parking! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4608 Pacific St
4608 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1752 sqft
Morton Meadows - Property Id: 275997 Completely remodeled home is in a popular neighborhood within about a 5 minute walking distance to UNMC. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, range and garage with storage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
846 Park Ave
846 Park Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
500 sqft
The Art Deco - Property Id: 311035 Come Join Our Urban Village Family! These completely renovated units have restored hardwood floors throughout with huge windows, huge island in kitchen, stainless steel appliances and European washer & dryer

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
836 Park Ave
836 Park Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 07/23/20 Charming one bed in a midtown all updated! - Property Id: 261036 Rent $695-$750 Deposit$400 These completely renovated units have restored hardwood floors throughout with huge windows, huge island in kitchen, stainless steel

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Triangle
3020 Leavenworth Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$950
670 sqft
Available 08/08/20 The Triangle - Property Id: 319106 Located in the vibrant and centrally located Midtown area, we are a new community that is very sophisticated in style while offering a nice blend of urban chic and traditional elegance.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3507 Jones St 308
3507 Jones Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Unit 308 Available 08/06/20 The Green Lodge ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 315412 Vintage Charm with a new/updated Urban Twist! Vintage & Charming- This one bedroom apartment with an amazing price! Hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
820 N 46th St #4
820 N 46th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,495
All Furnished One Bedroom in Dundee with Short Term Available!! - Located only minutes to interstate access, Clarkson College, Creighton University and UNMC! This charming community features controlled access entry and a beautiful front courtyard to

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3129 California St
3129 California Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1406 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Town Home!!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home located right off of Cuming St. Easy access to the interstate within minutes away from Down Town. This spacious town home has been fully updated throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
123 N 39th St Apt 5
123 North 39th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$850
this is a carriage house apartment very nice it is like having a small house no neighbors you will love it down town,mid town crossing,black stone and dundee area No Pets Allowed (RLNE4525259)

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOmaha 2 Bedroom Apartments
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Apartments
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Blair, NEGretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple Village
Columbus Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University