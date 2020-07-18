All apartments in Winston-Salem
570 Foxcroft Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

570 Foxcroft Drive

570 Foxcroft Drive · (704) 275-9330
Location

570 Foxcroft Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Salem Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Located just a few miles from I-40 sits this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! We have just given this home the TLC that it deserves! Lots of space, plenty of yard, and a spacious kitchen! Secure this home today with an approved application and paid $150 Reservation Binder Fee!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 570 Foxcroft Drive have any available units?
570 Foxcroft Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Winston-Salem, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Winston-Salem Rent Report.
Is 570 Foxcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
570 Foxcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 570 Foxcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 570 Foxcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 570 Foxcroft Drive offer parking?
No, 570 Foxcroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 570 Foxcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 570 Foxcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 570 Foxcroft Drive have a pool?
No, 570 Foxcroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 570 Foxcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 570 Foxcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 570 Foxcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 570 Foxcroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 570 Foxcroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 570 Foxcroft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
