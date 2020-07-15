Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:19 AM

26 Apartments For Rent Near Greensboro College

Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road, Greensboro, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1109 sqft
Experience luxury at a new level at Hawthorne at Friendly, a brand new luxury apartment community offering upscale studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes with market-leading amenities, custom designer features, and walkability to
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
3 Units Available
Kirkwood
Kirkwood Place
2828 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1307 sqft
Greensboro's newest mixed-use upscale apartment homes and retail space. Offering distinct, luxurious residences focused on sophistication and opportuneness living.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greensboro
414 Arlington Street
414 Arlington Street, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Vintage downstairs flat with formal rooms, high ceilings, great southern exposure, hardwood floors, pocket doors, 4 original fireplaces (now decorative) , modern kitchen with fridge, dishwasher, disposal, pantry, washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Fisher Park
624 North Elm Street, Unit B - 1
624 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
929 sqft
MOVE-IN READY -- upon application approval. Great Rental in Fisher Park. Like New Unit in Great Community! All Kitchen Appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Starmount Forest
204 E Avondale Dr
204 East Avondale Drive, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Starmount House - Property Id: 236481 A rare find in the heart of Starmount Forest. 2 Masters, 1 on main. Very well maintained. Hardwoods, gas fireplace, sunroom, private backyard fenced with deck plus granite countertops in kitchen and baths.

1 of 25

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
817 Spring Garden Street
817 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1264 sqft
817 Spring Garden Street Available 07/29/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW! Do not apply until you have viewed in person. AVAILABLE DATE on our website RENTrrc.

1 of 21

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Brice Street Area
1912 Walker Avenue
1912 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1367 sqft
1912 Walker Avenue Available 07/15/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful 3BR/2BA Bungalow Near UNCG - Beautiful, well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow near UNCG. This vintage home offers beautiful trim and wood floors reflective of the era it was built.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Lindley Park
112 Northridge Street
112 Northridge Street, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
112 Northridge Street Available 06/25/19 2 Bedroom with Basement, Near Lindley Park Elementary and The Corner - Convenience is key with this property. Close to West Market and West Wendover, getting around Greensboro is a breeze with this property.

1 of 14

Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Lindley Park
916 South Lindell Road
916 South Lindell Road, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Duplex – Off Spring Garden Street. Must See! Like New & Great Value. Three Bedrooms and One Bathroom. Kitchen has: Stove and Refrigerator Washer & Dryer Hook-ups. Central Heat & Air - Gas Heat.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
926 Walker Avenue
926 Walker Avenue, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1881 sqft
COMING SOON - Rare 4 Bedroom Home in Historic College Hill! - UNDER RENOVATIONS! - Homes like 926 Walker Avenue don't become available often! This large, Victorian style home welcomes you with a large front porch and 2-story foyer.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1806 W. Friendly Avenue
1806 West Friendly Avenue, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1806 W. Friendly Avenue Available 07/21/20 Cute 3BR convenient to Friendly Center and UNCG - Hardwood floors run through this cozy home. As you enter you are welcomed by a fireplace.

1 of 22

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
1001 S Josephine Boyd St
1001 S Josephine Boyd St, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$925
988 sqft
1001 S Josephine Boyd St Available 07/30/20 COMING SOON TO MAKE APPT. CLOSE TO AVAILABLE DATE LISTED! - COMING SOON TO LEASE/VIEW! Do not apply until you have viewed in person. AVAILABLE DATE on our website RENTrrc.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Irving Park
100 Sunset Circle #303
100 Sunset Circle, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
IRVING PARK condo - IRVING PARK condo..best view in Brookside at Irving Park. Top floor, end unit, water included, 2 bedroom-2 bath, unique built ins.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
907 South Josephine Boyd St
907 S Josephine Boyd St, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1260 sqft
Spacious Unit Close to UNCG- Self Guided Tour Available! - Check out this three bedroom home with an open floor plan close to UNC-G and downtown Greensboro. This home comes with a large deck and spacious living room perfect for entertaining.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Rainbow - Meadowood
2010 Pine Bluff Street
2010 Pine Bluff Street, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
2010 Pine Bluff Street Available 07/22/20 Cute 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Near UNCG - Adorable 2 bedroom home with large living room. Big fenced back yard with storage building. Carport for small car. Convenient location to restaurants, highways, and shopping.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greensboro
201 N Elm Street
201 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous views from this 2Br. unit at Center Pointe available partially furnished. 1 month lease preferred. No smoking, no pets. 24/7 concierge parking for up to two cars in the attached parking deck included in rent.

1 of 5

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Westerwood
1110-2 West Friendly Avenue
1110 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
790 sqft
1110-2 West Friendly Avenue Available 08/10/20 Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath Located Near UNCG and Historic Greensboro - Newly renovated apartments conveniently located near UNCG on the corner of Tate St. and West Friendly Avenue.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Arlington Park
607 Lucerne St
607 Lucerne Street, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
922 sqft
Well Maintained 3BR/1BA Close to Downtown Greensboro! - Cute, well-maintained 3 bedroom,1 bath close to downtown Greensboro near shopping and restaurants! This home features a cozy living room with plenty of natural sunlight and large eat-in kitchen

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakgrove
320 Lawrence Street
320 Lawrence Street, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1314 sqft
Now available is this gorgeous 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom home located right off of Randleman Rd in Greensboro.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Glenwood
819 Lexington Avenue
819 Lexington Avenue, Greensboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ideal location near UNCG. Spacious front porch. Up to four bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Living room, large kitchen. washer/dryer hookups. Available now.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Cumberland
405 N Dudley Street
405 North Dudley Street, Greensboro, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
Move in ready spacious ranch home with fresh painted and new flooring. All appliances in kitchen. Separate DR & LR with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 5

Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greensboro
113 N. Church St. #304
113 North Church Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Governors Court penthouse !! - Spectacular downtown location !! Top of Governors Court. Oversized Loft/studio with 2 baths, includes W/D, and ALL UTILITIES. Exposed brick wall with extra large balcony.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
217 McIver Street
217 Mciver Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$700
FREE PARKING!! Water included. Off campus housing on campus across from the science building and 1 block from the School of Music. Spacious 1BR/1BA. 660 sq ft. Galley kitchen. Available mid-July.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greensboro
316 King St.
316 King Street, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, urban lifestyle. Move in NOW!! Lease ends March 2021! Only unit with triangle style design. Some furnishing avail for a good price. Washer and dryer avail for sale. Contact Chi

