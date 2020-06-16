All apartments in Wake Forest
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

537 Austin View Boulevard, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2361 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Former model - Amazon smart home! Top-notch upgrades, extra-wide flr plan, unique finishes, surplus storage, garage opener w/ wifi. Windows (2nd/3rd flrs) adorned w/ plantation shutters adding abundance of natural light and an elegant touch! Dining w/ "pop out" upgrade to make a larger room & separate built-in desk area. XL tiled showers! 1st floor bedroom is also a nice flex space! Community Pool & playground! Home sits at end of quiet cul-de-sac. Conveniently located to trails, shopping, restaurants...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Austin View Boulevard have any available units?
537 Austin View Boulevard has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 537 Austin View Boulevard have?
Some of 537 Austin View Boulevard's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Austin View Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
537 Austin View Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Austin View Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 537 Austin View Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake Forest.
Does 537 Austin View Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 537 Austin View Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 537 Austin View Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Austin View Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Austin View Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 537 Austin View Boulevard has a pool.
Does 537 Austin View Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 537 Austin View Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Austin View Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 537 Austin View Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Austin View Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Austin View Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
