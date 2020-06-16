537 Austin View Boulevard

Amenities
Former model - Amazon smart home! Top-notch upgrades, extra-wide flr plan, unique finishes, surplus storage, garage opener w/ wifi. Windows (2nd/3rd flrs) adorned w/ plantation shutters adding abundance of natural light and an elegant touch! Dining w/ "pop out" upgrade to make a larger room & separate built-in desk area. XL tiled showers! 1st floor bedroom is also a nice flex space! Community Pool & playground! Home sits at end of quiet cul-de-sac. Conveniently located to trails, shopping, restaurants...