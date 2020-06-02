All apartments in Wake Forest
209 Amaryllis Way
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:38 PM

209 Amaryllis Way

209 Amaryllis Way · (704) 654-3322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Amaryllis Way, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Amaryllis Way have any available units?
209 Amaryllis Way has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 209 Amaryllis Way currently offering any rent specials?
209 Amaryllis Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Amaryllis Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Amaryllis Way is pet friendly.
Does 209 Amaryllis Way offer parking?
No, 209 Amaryllis Way does not offer parking.
Does 209 Amaryllis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Amaryllis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Amaryllis Way have a pool?
No, 209 Amaryllis Way does not have a pool.
Does 209 Amaryllis Way have accessible units?
No, 209 Amaryllis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Amaryllis Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Amaryllis Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Amaryllis Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Amaryllis Way does not have units with air conditioning.
