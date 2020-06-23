1304 Marshall Farm Street

Amenities
Gorgeous custom home in highly desirable Heritage Golf Community. Main level boasts gleaming hardwood flooring, Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances. Separate office, formal dining, family room w/ gas log FP. Large master w/ ensuite, double vanity, garden tub, tile shower & WIC. Second level offers three secondary bedrooms & large bonus. Upper level fifth bedroom/flex w/full bath. Home has fresh paint & refinished hardwoods. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Must see property, wow!!