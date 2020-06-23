All apartments in Wake Forest
1304 Marshall Farm Street
1304 Marshall Farm Street

1304 Marshall Farm Street · (919) 459-6300
Wake Forest
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

1304 Marshall Farm Street, Wake Forest, NC 27587
Heritage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,545

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3415 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous custom home in highly desirable Heritage Golf Community. Main level boasts gleaming hardwood flooring, Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances. Separate office, formal dining, family room w/ gas log FP. Large master w/ ensuite, double vanity, garden tub, tile shower & WIC. Second level offers three secondary bedrooms & large bonus. Upper level fifth bedroom/flex w/full bath. Home has fresh paint & refinished hardwoods. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis. Must see property, wow!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Marshall Farm Street have any available units?
1304 Marshall Farm Street has a unit available for $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1304 Marshall Farm Street have?
Some of 1304 Marshall Farm Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Marshall Farm Street currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Marshall Farm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Marshall Farm Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Marshall Farm Street is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Marshall Farm Street offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Marshall Farm Street offers parking.
Does 1304 Marshall Farm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Marshall Farm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Marshall Farm Street have a pool?
Yes, 1304 Marshall Farm Street has a pool.
Does 1304 Marshall Farm Street have accessible units?
No, 1304 Marshall Farm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Marshall Farm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Marshall Farm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Marshall Farm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 Marshall Farm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
