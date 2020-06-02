1250 Legacy Greene Avenue

Amenities
Upgrades throughout this 3 Bedroom Heritage Townhome - Beautiful!! well maintained home in great community! Hardwoods 1st Floor. Keeping Room with fireplace open to kitchen. Kitchen features large walk in pantry, breakfast bar, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless & gas range. Dining Room is open to spacious family room. Large master bedroom w/ trey ceiling, walk in closet, ceiling fan. Great secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans. Nice patio with privacy fence. Community Pool! Great Location
(RLNE5840467)