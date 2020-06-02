All apartments in Wake Forest
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue

1250 Legacy Greene Avenue · (919) 229-9393
Location

1250 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1732 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Upgrades throughout this 3 Bedroom Heritage Townhome - Beautiful!! well maintained home in great community! Hardwoods 1st Floor. Keeping Room with fireplace open to kitchen. Kitchen features large walk in pantry, breakfast bar, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless & gas range. Dining Room is open to spacious family room. Large master bedroom w/ trey ceiling, walk in closet, ceiling fan. Great secondary bedrooms with ceiling fans. Nice patio with privacy fence. Community Pool! Great Location

(RLNE5840467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue have any available units?
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue have?
Some of 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake Forest.
Does 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue offer parking?
No, 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue has a pool.
Does 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Legacy Greene Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
