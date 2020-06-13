116 Cheap Apartments for rent in Apex, NC
33 Units Available
Camden Reunion Park
100 Reunion Park Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,019
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1226 sqft
Recently removed community near Holly Springs. Updates include in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. Fantastic on-site amenities such as a playground, 24-hour gym, garages and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
31 Units Available
Camden Lake Pine
600 Park Summit Blvd, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1285 sqft
Nestled between the Lake Pine Plaza and beautiful Apex Lake, this community offers recently renovated units with fireplaces, walk-in closets and a full range of appliances. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and gym.
21 Units Available
Colonial Village at Beaver Creek
1000 Creekside Hills Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,268
1203 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Discover the gold standard of luxury living in the Colonial Village at Beaver Creek apartment homes located in Raleigh, North Carolina.
16 Units Available
Villages at Westford
2605 Lowell Mill Road, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1429 sqft
Get up to Four Weeks Free! Take a Virtual Tour of our Floor Plans Take a Virtual Tour of our Amenities Introducing the Villages at Westford Apartments, the newest destination for luxury living in Apex, NC.
16 Units Available
Lake Cameron
1000 Cameron Woods Drive, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$946
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1226 sqft
Lake Cameron invites you to live life on your own terms.
12 Units Available
Bell Apex
4000 Spotter Dr, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,080
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bell Apex, formerly Village Summit Apartments, offers easy access to US-64 and US-421. Amenities include air conditioning, carpet, granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
2 Units Available
Lake Ridge Apartments
503 W Chatam St, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$895
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1024 sqft
We are a small, quiet, and peaceful community tucked away in a nice neighborhood that is less than 1 mile from shopping centers, grocery stores, convenient stores, eateries, bars, fire stations, police station, hospital, parks and recreation, city
14 Units Available
Avalon Peaks Apartments
2000 Kiftsgate Ln, Apex, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,742
1592 sqft
Resort-style apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Newly renovated interiors with custom cabinetry and large soaking tubs. Community amenities include saltwater swimming pool, fitness center and car care station.
1 Unit Available
206 E Moore Street
206 East Moore Street, Apex, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
900 sqft
Available 6/20.
Results within 5 miles of Apex
1 Unit Available
Brampton Moors
101 Brampton Ln, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
975 sqft
Brampton Moors sits on nine beautiful acres surrounded by hiking trails and creeks. Units are recently renovated and offer walk-in closets, laundry hookups, ovens, patios or balconies, and ranges.
44 Units Available
The Gregory
100 Northwoods Village Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$774
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1084 sqft
Roomy units with vaulted ceilings, darker-colored hardwood flooring, fireplaces and private balconies. Pet-friendly community offers pool, tennis and volleyball courts, dog park and coffee bar. Close to I-40 with a bus stop down the street.
63 Units Available
Woodlyn on the Green
100 Kempwood Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$899
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1135 sqft
Just minutes from the Harrison Pointe Shopping Center and surrounded by beautiful trees and hills, this community offers residents a tennis court, on-site laundry, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments are recently renovated and feature fireplaces.
Lochmere
30 Units Available
Windsor at Tryon Village
2000 Crossroads Manor Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,003
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1336 sqft
Units with fireplaces, extra storage space, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents get access to bike storage, clubhouse and pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from NC State University.
21 Units Available
Camden Westwood
2100 Summit Ridge Loop, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$999
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1332 sqft
These recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Amenities include free cable, garage parking, and 24-hour gym. The shopping and dining of Park West Village is mere moments away.
7 Units Available
Town Station Lofts
1000 Ballena Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1403 sqft
Luxurious community offers saltwater pool, dog park and playground. Units offer granite counters, stainless steel appliances and island kitchens. Located just minutes from Cary Towne Center, Whole Foods, and Koka Booth Amphitheater.
36 Units Available
Preston View Apartment Homes
1000 Stony Ct, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$969
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1480 sqft
Great location for commuters, near Research Triangle Park, I-540 and I-40. Units include amenities like patio or balcony, walk-in closets, ice maker, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal gym, grills, and pool.
38 Units Available
Waterford Forest
900 Waterford Forest Cir, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$898
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1166 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent.
10 Units Available
Cary Pines
1331 Wicklow Ct, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$863
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
20 Units Available
Tradition at Stonewater
12000 Wisdom Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$963
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1419 sqft
Garden tubs, in-unit laundry, modern kitchens, and double vanities. Pet-friendly community features gym, dog park, movie theater, and resort-style pool. Near I-540 and Hwy 55, close to RTP.
31 Units Available
Harrison Grande
300 Sudbury Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$882
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1626 sqft
This building is located near the Cary Town Center, and features granite counters, hardwood floors, as well as garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and playground.
60 Units Available
The Aster
3025 Alston Manor St, Cary, NC
Studio
$1,030
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1348 sqft
This mid-rise community features townhome-like units within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Outdoor fitness station, three pools, fitness centers and a pet parlor provided. Updated kitchens and spacious bathrooms.
25 Units Available
ARIUM Weston
1000 Henrico Ln, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1506 sqft
Experience life without limit at ARIUM Weston Apartments in Morrisville, North Carolina! Our gorgeous apartment community enjoys a central location on Highway 54 off Aviation Parkway, one mile west of Research Triangle Park with easy access to I-40
Cary Park
24 Units Available
Reserve at Cary Park
2000 Cary Reserve Dr, Cary, NC
1 Bedroom
$972
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1361 sqft
Within walking distance to Cary Park Lake. Boutique apartments with spacious living and dining areas, gourmet kitchens, and luxurious bathrooms. Each unit features an energy-efficient washer and dryer. On-site media-gaming room, theater, gym, and more.
32 Units Available
The Waterford Apartments
1000 Park Place Ave, Morrisville, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1276 sqft
Friendly apartment community conveniently situated in beautifully manicured grounds near Morrisville town center. Each residence features a private patio or balcony. Communal amenities include a sports court, fitness center, playground, and BBQ and picnic areas.
