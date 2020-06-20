All apartments in Raleigh
9906 Marni Ct

9906 Marni Court · No Longer Available
Location

9906 Marni Court, Raleigh, NC 27617
Brier Creek Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
***NOTE: The property is not furnished!***

Beautiful townhome situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the popular Brier Creek area!

Minutes to shops, dining and entertainment at Alexander Place and Brier Creek Commons. Enjoy hours of recreation at Umstead State Park, only a short drive from home.

Only 20 minutes to UNC REX Healthcare, NCSU and Duke University. Commute to both Raleigh and Durham in only 25 minutes!

The floor plan offers three bedrooms, three full baths and one half-bath, with one bedroom and a full bath located on the lower level. Crown molding, hardwood floors and ceramic tile floors accent the interior. The second level houses the family room-dining room with a fireplace.

Cooks will swoon over this kitchen! Fully upgraded with 42" cabinets, solid surface counters and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package—including GAS cooking and a French door refrigerator. Excellent storage and tons of work space make this kitchen a workhorse, too!

The master suite boasts hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a bath with a dual sink vanity.

French doors access the rear deck. Enjoy the beautiful Raleigh weather in style!

Wash machine and dryer to stay for tenant use. Lawn care and access to the community pool are included.

Sorry, no pets.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Schedule a tour by calling 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9906 Marni Ct have any available units?
9906 Marni Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 9906 Marni Ct have?
Some of 9906 Marni Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9906 Marni Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9906 Marni Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9906 Marni Ct pet-friendly?
No, 9906 Marni Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 9906 Marni Ct offer parking?
No, 9906 Marni Ct does not offer parking.
Does 9906 Marni Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9906 Marni Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9906 Marni Ct have a pool?
Yes, 9906 Marni Ct has a pool.
Does 9906 Marni Ct have accessible units?
No, 9906 Marni Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9906 Marni Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9906 Marni Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

