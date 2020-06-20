9906 Marni Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

***NOTE: The property is not furnished!***



Beautiful townhome situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in the popular Brier Creek area!



Minutes to shops, dining and entertainment at Alexander Place and Brier Creek Commons. Enjoy hours of recreation at Umstead State Park, only a short drive from home.



Only 20 minutes to UNC REX Healthcare, NCSU and Duke University. Commute to both Raleigh and Durham in only 25 minutes!



The floor plan offers three bedrooms, three full baths and one half-bath, with one bedroom and a full bath located on the lower level. Crown molding, hardwood floors and ceramic tile floors accent the interior. The second level houses the family room-dining room with a fireplace.



Cooks will swoon over this kitchen! Fully upgraded with 42" cabinets, solid surface counters and a deluxe stainless steel appliance package—including GAS cooking and a French door refrigerator. Excellent storage and tons of work space make this kitchen a workhorse, too!



The master suite boasts hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a bath with a dual sink vanity.



French doors access the rear deck. Enjoy the beautiful Raleigh weather in style!



Wash machine and dryer to stay for tenant use. Lawn care and access to the community pool are included.



Sorry, no pets.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**