8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available 6/10. Beautiful 3 bedroom home in great North Raleigh location! Bright, open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen with sunny bay window, double ovens and large island. Cozy living room with corner fireplace. Shiny hardwoods throughout first floor! Separate laundry room with washer/dryer. Spacious rooms, bonus room and stunning bathroom with custom tile and modern fixtures. Mature landscaping in the yard makes this a dream to come home to. Close to shopping, dining, easy access to 540. This is a must see!