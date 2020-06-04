All apartments in Raleigh
Location

8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2279 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 6/10. Beautiful 3 bedroom home in great North Raleigh location! Bright, open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen with sunny bay window, double ovens and large island. Cozy living room with corner fireplace. Shiny hardwoods throughout first floor! Separate laundry room with washer/dryer. Spacious rooms, bonus room and stunning bathroom with custom tile and modern fixtures. Mature landscaping in the yard makes this a dream to come home to. Close to shopping, dining, easy access to 540. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place have any available units?
8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place have?
Some of 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place currently offering any rent specials?
8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place pet-friendly?
No, 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place offer parking?
Yes, 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place does offer parking.
Does 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place have a pool?
Yes, 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place has a pool.
Does 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place have accessible units?
No, 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place does not have units with dishwashers.
